Lilly Germany Foundation recognizes three initiatives for better …

A counseling center for children and young people with chronic illnesses, a flat-sharing farm for seniors in need of care and an accompanying program for women after cancer therapy: These are the three winners of the KONKRET Prize 2023 from the Lilly Germany Foundation, which will be held on June 15, 2023 in Bad Homburg was awarded. In the spirit of the foundation’s mission statement “Thinking health further”, the three projects have in common that they differ from existing offers through creative, innovative approaches, offer added value for patients and close gaps in care. The KONKRET Prize is endowed with a total of 18,000 euros and is awarded annually.

The presenter and journalist Bärbel Schäfer moderated the award ceremony. She emphasized the charitable commitment of all applicants for the KONKRET Prize: “Working together for a meaningful cause and being there for others is more important than ever for our social cohesion. And health concerns us all!” The CEO of the Lilly Deutschland Foundation, Oliver Stahl, added: “We created the KONKRET award to raise public awareness and promote the achievements of people who are involved in projects and initiatives for better healthcare . We want to show that there are gaps in supply and how these can be closed through innovative and pragmatic approaches.”

The first prize, worth 10,000 euros, went to AfJ eV Children and Youth Welfare Bremen for your project “Counseling Center for Children and Adolescents with Chronic Illnesses (BKJE)”. The BKJE offers families free individual, psychosocial counseling and supports e.g. B. when applying for benefits, organizing and implementing therapies in everyday life and networking those affected. Project contact person Dr. Britta Grote accepted the award: “With our BKJE project, we are filling a gap in healthcare and supporting families with chronically ill children in a variety of ways. The award is an appreciation of our commitment. We hope that the KONKRET award will make our work more visible so that we can make an even greater impact and inspire other people to get involved.”

The second prize, worth 5,000 euros, went to the “Future Care Farm” initiative from Marienrachdorf in Rhineland-Palatinate. Seniors with and without care needs live here in a shared flat on a farm with an attached outpatient care service. They take on simple agricultural activities that promote their motor and cognitive skills as well as social interaction. Initiator Guido Pusch expressed his thanks for the award: “This award is a confirmation, appreciation and motivation for our past and future work. We are particularly proud that health experts from the Lilly Germany Foundation have evaluated our care farm and how we believe that the health care situation in rural areas can be improved by further care farms according to our concept.”

Got third prize and 3,000 euros in prize money life heroine! registered association for the accompanying program “Life Heroine! Sisterhood”, which trains women who have undergone cancer therapy to act as mentors. You will learn to convey the LebensHeldin! coaching approach and to lead local groups both in person and digitally. This promotes, among other things, their personality, ability to regenerate and resilience as well as a positive approach to the disease and its long-term effects. Silke Linsemaier, founder and board member of the organization, said: “Our healthcare system lacks a life-affirming support program for women after cancer therapy that supports reorientation and mental healing after therapy. We close this gap with LebensHeldin! Sisterhood, which as a mental Krafttankstelle motivates women of all ages to start again. The KONKRET award is an honor for our entire team and a great recognition of the voluntary commitment of the Sisterhood mentors. We say ‘thank you’ from the bottom of our hearts!”

About the winners of the KONKRET Prize 2023

1st winner: AfJ eV Kinder- und Jugendhilfe Bremen offers a low-threshold offer for individual questions from parents with chronically ill children

The AfJ eV Kinder- und Jugendhilfe Bremen is the first winner of the KONKRET Prize 2023 with its “Counseling Center for Children and Young People with Chronic Illnesses (BKJE)”. The BKJE offer aims to strengthen the family system of those affected, parents again able to act and to promote the participation of children and young people – especially for those who are not organized in self-help. The focus is on single parents and young families, with a migration background, with a need for educational support, from precarious circumstances and/or in health-prone situations. Various topic-oriented discussion groups and event-oriented events such as parent-child afternoons, puberty parent talks, dolphin courses for educating children with type 1 diabetes, family weekends on the farm and the farm day with information exchange were developed for them. The events bring together families in similar situations to encourage networking.

2nd winner: Future care farm – more than a flat share for seniors

The “care farm” concept is the second winner of the KONKRET Prize 2023. It provides for seniors with and without care needs to live independently on the farm of a farm family, to be able to take on simple agricultural activities and be professionally accompanied by an outpatient care service. But what counts here is the idea of ​​mutual support: the healthier people bring themselves and their experience into everyday farm life, support weaker residents, ensure animal welfare and take on voluntary work according to their abilities and wishes. As a result, they remain part of the community and are not isolated, while residents who are unable to take on any or only a few tasks also benefit from the shared atmosphere. Guido Pusch’s goal is a nationwide network of care farms in Germany, for which he offers training.

3rd winner: “LebensHeldin! Sisterhood” as a mental power station for women after cancer

The third winner of the KONKRET prize is the non-profit initiative “LebensHeldin” eV”, which was honored for its mentoring project “LebensHeldin” Sisterhood”. This should strengthen the sense of belonging and self-perception of women after cancer as an active part of society and give them the opportunity to develop professionally and personally. For this, LebensHeldin! eV offers multi-day multiplier training courses (both face-to-face and in the form of webinars) in which the LebensHeldin! coaching approach and the ability to lead local groups both face-to-face and digitally are taught. This supports LebensHeldin! Sisterhood deals positively with the disease and its long-term effects, promotes competence as a patient and their self-efficacy in the healing process and helps to dissolve stigma and taboos; in addition, strong, self-organized and life-affirming network groups are established. The innovative care offer is planned for the whole of German-speaking Europe.

About the Lilly Germany Foundation

“Thinking health further” is the mission statement of the non-profit, independent Lilly Deutschland Foundation based in Bad Homburg. It wants to provide lasting impetus for a healthy society and to promote outstanding theoretical and practical approaches with a view to people’s needs. Since it was founded in 1992, the foundation has developed and funded important projects together with experts from the fields of health, science, ethics, health insurance companies and politics. The board, which works on an equal basis, is made up of experts from the healthcare, society and politics as well as employees of Lilly Deutschland GmbH.

If you want to learn more about the Lilly Germany Foundation, visit our Website or follow us LinkedIn and Instagram.

