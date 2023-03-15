Liminal BioSciences Inc.

Laval, Quebec and Cambridge, England, March 14, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

Liminal BioSciencesBioSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: LMNL) (“Liminal BioSciences” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 publish. Liminal will host a financial results conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:30 am ET.

If you would like to participate in the conference call without being assisted by a representative, you can log in and your phone number at Enter to receive an immediate automatic callback. You can also call directly to be connected to a representative by dialing 416-764-8609 and 888-390-0605 and using the following passcode: 77593817. An audio recording of the conference call will be available beginning Thursday, March 16, 2023 , 11:30 a.m. ET. The phone numbers to access audio playback are 416-764-8677 and 1-888-390-0541. Use the following password (593817#). A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available if you click here.

About Liminal BioSciences Inc.

Liminal BioSciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory, fibrotic and metabolic diseases leveraging our drug discovery platform and a data-driven approach. The company’s lead program is LMNL6511, a selective antagonist for the GPR84 receptor, and the company is also developing potential OXER1 antagonists. In addition to these programs, the Company continues to evaluate other development opportunities to expand its pipeline.

Liminal BioSciences operates in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements are identified by the use of forward-looking terms. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate”, “expect”, “suggest”, “plan”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “target”, “project”, “should” , “could”, “would”, “may”, “will”, “anticipate” and other similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things, Liminal BioSciences’ goals, strategies and businesses, which involve risks and uncertainties Forward-looking information includes statements about, among other things: the further development of Liminal Biosciences’ product candidates, including the timing of potential development of the Company’s R&D programs, the timing of initiation or the nature of preclinical and clinical studies, and potential therapeutic areas Statements are “forward-looking” because they are based on our current expectations about the markets in which we operate and e based on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business or if our forecasts or assumptions prove incorrect. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include, among others, risks related to: the Company’s ability to develop, manufacture and successfully commercialize product candidates, if it ever does should be; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s workforce, operations, clinical development, regulatory activities and the financial and other impact on the Company; the availability of funding and resources to pursue R&D projects, clinical development, manufacturing or commercialization; the successful and timely initiation or completion of preclinical and clinical studies; the ability to take advantage of financing opportunities or business opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry. For a more detailed assessment of these risks, uncertainties and other risks that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations, please see the Company’s filings and reports with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian filings with securities regulators, including the annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other filings and reports that Liminal BioSciences files from time to time. These risks may be exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated impact on Liminal BioSciences’ business and the global economy. Therefore, we cannot guarantee that any particular forward-looking statement will materialize. Existing and potential investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date of this document. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of future events or otherwise, new information becomes available, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

Corporate Contact, Shrinal Inamdar, Associate Director, Investor Relations and Communications, [email protected], +1 450.781.0115; Press Contact, Kaitlin Gallagher, [email protected], +1 212.253.8881

