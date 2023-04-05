(Tiper Stock Exchange) –, while the rest of Europe wavers, in the wake of the correction implemented by Wall Street. The new surge in oil prices after the cut in OPEC production and the expectations for the next moves by the Fed contribute to weigh.

Slight growth ofEuro / US Dollar, which rises to 1.095. Decisive leap uporo (+1.8%), which reaches 2,020.3 dollars an ounce. Weak session for Light Sweet Crude Oil, trading down 0.40%.

Small step to the top of the spreadwhich reaches +183 basis points, showing an increase of 3 basis points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP equal to 4.05%.

Among the main European Stock Exchanges stop Frankfurtwhich marks an almost nothing done, disappointing Londonwhich lies just below the levels of the eve, and neglected Pariswhich remains glued to the previous levels.

Piazza Affari moves fractionally downwards, with the FTSE MIB which is leaving 0.56% on the fence, thus cutting off the bullish trail supported by six consecutive gains, which began on the 27th of last month; along the same lines, the FTSE Italia All-Shareshedding 0.55%, trading at 29,223 points.

Below parity the FTSE Italia Mid Cap, which shows a decline of 0.46%; on the same trend, slightly negative the FTSE Italia Star (-0,29%).

Between best performers of Milan, in evidence ERG (+3,54%), Saipem (+2,56%), Pirelli (+1,62%) e BPER (+1,57%).

The strongest sales, on the other hand, show up CNH Industrialwhich continues trading at -2.98%.

Under pressure Tenariswith a sharp drop of 2.48%.

He suffers Banca MPSwhich shows a loss of 1.78%.

Prey of sellers STMicroelectronicswith a decrease of 1.61%.

Among the protagonists del FTSE MidCap, Seco (+7,24%), Piaggio (+2,76%), Mutuionline (+2,63%) e the.in (+2,43%).

The strongest declines, however, occur on Ariston Holdingwhich continues the session with -3.65%.

They focus their sales on Fincantieriwhich suffers a drop of 3.21%.

Sales on thanwhich records a drop of 2.75%.

Bad sitting for Carl Industrieswhich shows a loss of 2.52%.

Between macroeconomic variables heavier:

Tuesday 04/04/2023

08:00 Germania: Trade balance (expected 17 billion euros; previous 16 billion euros)

11:00 European Union: Production prices, annual (expected 13.3%; previous 15.1%)

11:00 European Union: Production prices, monthly (exp. -0.3%; previous -2.8%)

16:00 USA: Industry orders, monthly (exp. -0.5%; previous -2.1%)

Wednesday 05/04/2023

08:00 Germania: Industry orders, monthly (exp. 0.4%; previous 1%)

08:45 France: Industrial Production, Monthly (exp. 0.6%; previous -1.9%)

10:00 European Union: Composite PMI (expected 54.1 points; previous 52 points).

(Ticker) 04-04-2023 18:02