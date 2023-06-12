“Limit the use of these antibiotics”, the Aifa note on the risks of a class of drugs that is still too much prescribed

After the American FDA, even “our” Aifa, in a note, invites doctors to limit the use of fluoroquinolone antibiotics to those cases in which there are no other less risky alternatives from the point of view of possible side effects

Let’s go back to talking about antibiotics, after AIFA sent a note to doctors regarding a class of these drugs. It’s about the fluoroquinolonesalready recently reported by the US FDA.

In a previous article, we explained that the FDA warned against the use of this class of antibiotics, particularly in subjects at risk, advising to prescribe them only in cases where safer alternatives were not available. Also read: These antibiotics are linked to serious heart problems and should only be used if there is no alternative

Now a similar warning has also been made to Italian doctors by AIFA. The reminder of restrictions on use concerns the following fluoroquinolone antibiotics for systemic and inhalation use:

ciprofloxacin

delafloxacin

levofloxacin

lomefloxacina

moxifloxacina

norfloxacina

ofloxacina

pefloxacina

prulifloxacina

rufloxacin

The AIFA note reads:

Fluoroquinolones for systemic and inhalation use are associated with very rare but serious, disabling, long-lasting and potentially irreversible adverse reactions. These medicinal products must therefore be prescribed only in the approved indications and after a careful evaluation of the benefits and risks on the individual patient.

Basically, therefore, it is necessary limit the prescriptions of these drugs to the cases really necessary and first evaluating the patient’s clinical history well.

Cases in which fluoroquinolones should not be prescribed

Aifa remembers when these antibiotics are not prescribed:

for patients who have had serious adverse reactions with a quinolone or fluoroquinolone antibiotic

for minor or self-limiting infections (e.g. pharyngitis, tonsillitis and acute bronchitis)

for mild to moderate infections (including uncomplicated cystitis, acute exacerbation of chronic bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute bacterial rhinosinusitis, and acute otitis media). Allowed only if other classes of antibiotics are not recommended

for nonbacterial infections such as chronic nonbacterial prostatitis

to prevent traveler’s diarrhea or recurring lower urinary tract infections

The note was necessary because, as AIFA writes:

Based on data from recent studies, fluoroquinolones continue to be prescribed outside their recommended uses.

The risks of fluoroquinolones

Concerns surrounding this controversial class of antibiotics actually stem from theEuropean Medicines Agency (EMA) which strongly recommended limiting the use of fluoroquinolones to systemic and inhaled use, after a review conducted at the European level in 2018.

This assessed the risk of severe and long-lasting, disabling and potentially irreversible adverse reactions, mainly affecting the musculoskeletal and nervous systems.

Already since 2019so, the use of fluoroquinolones has been limited, precisely to avoid a series of albeit rare but possible complications such as:

tendinitis

tendon rupture

arthralgia,

pain in extremities

gait disturbances

neuropathy associated with paresthesia

depression

tiredness

memory impairment

hallucinations

psychosis

sleep disorders

hearing, vision, taste and smell disorders

tendon damage (especially the Achilles tendon)

Follow your Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Source: AIFA

Read also: