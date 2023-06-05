“Limited Appearances and Interviews”. Those doubts about Biden’s health





They are still the health conditions of the American president, Joe Biden, to worry the Democratic Party and US citizens. A few days ago, the latest incredible gaffe: the ruinous fall from the stage on the occasion of the delivery of the military academy diplomas Air Forcewhich also led to irony from his opponents DeSantis and Trump.

Biden, the age node

The number one of the White House announced his re-nomination for the 2024 presidential elections on April 25 and the nomination for the leadership of the party seems to be in the safe. A very different situation compared to the GOP, where the Tycoon will have to face the governor of Florida, even if the polls still show him ahead by a few percentage points.

Yet, in the event that Biden were to triumph in 2024 as well, the opinion of the Americans is more than a concern. Recently, the Wall Street Journal – in a survey on the work and leadership of the president – ​​had revealed how at least one in two Democrats is skeptical of Biden’s health and, above all, of his age (86 years old in case of victory and conclusion of his second mandate).

Limited engagements

Now, it’s also the New York Times to publish new troubles for the tenant of the White House. The president’s health seems to be seriously questioned by his daily agenda. “Public appearances are usually limited between noon and 4pm the president is not disturbed – except for emergencies – during the weekend“. His exposure to interviews is also limited, which to date represent only a quarter of those released by Donald Trump in the same period, and even a fifth of those of Barack Obama. The presidency has also decided not to make the doctor available to answer any questions, an exception that disproves the rule with respect to the cases of other presidents.

To know more:

In short, the age node seems to be decisive in the democratic area, which in 2020 managed to triumph due to Trump’s shaky policies on Covid. Without the pandemic, with almost all certainty, it would have been the Tycoon who took the pass for a second term. In 2024, there will be no pandemic exception. And the current inflation, the defeat of Kabul, the Kamala Harris flop, associated with the age node, could be fatal.