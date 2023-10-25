Limited Availability of Newly Approved Antibody Drug for RSV Prevention Raises Concerns for Infants

Limited Availability of Newly Approved Antibody Drug for RSV Prevention Raises Concerns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert to doctors across the country regarding the limited availability of certain doses of a newly approved antibody drug used to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection in infants. The alert comes as RSV cases begin to increase with the start of cold and flu season.

The antibody drug, called Beyfortus, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July. While not a vaccine, it functions similarly, delivering antibodies directly into the bloodstream through injections. This drug is administered to newborns and infants during their first RSV seasons. Additionally, children up to 2 years old who are at a high risk for severe illness from RSV can receive second doses during their subsequent RSV seasons.

According to the CDC alert, the highest dose of Beyfortus, 100 milligrams, is currently limited. The agency has advised doctors to prioritize giving these doses to infants at the highest risk of severe RSV, particularly those younger than 6 months and those with underlying medical conditions. For babies weighing less than 11 pounds, doctors are recommended to administer 50 mg doses.

Drug manufacturer Sanofi has confirmed that demand for the 100 mg doses used primarily for infants born before the RSV season has exceeded expectations. The company stated that despite an aggressive supply plan, they have been unable to keep up with the high demand for the product.

The FDA, however, has stated that the drug is not listed as being in short supply in their database.

An alternative option for preventing RSV infections in infants is the antibody drug Synagis. However, this drug is only approved for high-risk infants and can only be administered during RSV season.

In August, the FDA approved the RSV vaccine Abrysvo for use in pregnant women during the third trimester. This vaccination provides protection for newborns in their first six months of life.

Overall, the limited availability of Beyfortus has raised concerns among healthcare professionals. Efforts are being made to understand and address the supply issue of this new antibody drug, which plays a crucial role in preventing severe RSV infections in vulnerable infants.

Share this: Facebook

X

