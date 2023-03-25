After reviewing data from nearly 100 randomized controlled trials, the researchers reported that there is “significant uncertainty” regarding the safety and efficacy of pain medications for acute nonspecific low back pain.

“We wanted to compare drugs against each other because this is information patients and doctors want to know, but previous research has focused primarily on comparing drugs to placebos“said Dr. Michael A. Wewege of UNSW Sydney, Neuroscience Research Australia.

The conclusions of the researchers published in the journal “British Medical Journal,”: “no significant differences were noted between all drugs with large reductions in pain intensity versus placebo“.

Due to limited results on the implications of treatments for primary outcomes,”We urge physicians to use caution when prescribing medications for acute low back pain, prioritizing safetyWewege said.

“Most drugs appear to have little difference in their effect on pain relief, while we have moderate confidence that different drugs may increase the risk of adverse effects.i”.

Since most patients recover from acute low back pain within 2 to 3 weeks, Wewege recommended “initially try to self-manage your pain with a warm compress or massage and return to daily activities at a comfortable pace“.

Download and read the full text of the article:

Comparative effectiveness and safety of analgesic medicines for adults with acute non-specific low back pain: systematic review and network meta-analysis

BMJ 2023; 380 doi: (Published 22 March 2023)

Source: UNSW Sydney, Neuroscience Research Australia