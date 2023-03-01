The case of the sweeteners dangerous to health. Synthetic ones, in fact, can cause metabolic diseases. “I’ve always thought it was better to have bitter coffee or at most with a teaspoon of traditional sugar. Today we have confirmation. According to a study published in ‘Nature Medicine‘ Erythritol, a common sweetener used by many, increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. After the recent crusade against wine, I expect the same treatment for many foods and drinks that have been shown to be harmful to health, but for which no one has bothered to label ‘seriously damaging to health‘“. This is what was written on social media by Matthew Bassettihead of infectious diseases at the Policlinico San Martino in Genoa, after the research that revealed an association (whether cause-effect yet to be clarified) between erythritol and increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

“Who knows how many sugary drinks or snacks our children drink or eat contain this sweetener. We must be vigilant – warns Bassetti – on food and nutrition safety and education for all, food and drink. If you only do it on some products, it reeks of commercial speculation”. The reference is to the Irish law which provides for labels on alcohol as on cigarettes, and the controversy relating to the risks of alcohol to health and brain damage, highlighted by the immunologist Antonella Viola. Theme on which Bassetti replied by posting a photo with a glass of red wine on social media.

“Sip the use of any type of synthetic sweetener, being precisely a food additive and capable of leading to qualitative and quantitative alterations of the intestinal microbial ecosystem, which must be considerably preserved as a litmus test of our health“. It is the advice of the immunologist Mauro Minellicoordinator for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, and for the nutritional aspect of the nutritionist biologist Sunday Maywho intervene on the research that has found an association (still to be clarified if cause-effect) between erythritol and increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

“The suggestion is to use, for example, fruit directly to sweeten desserts in a natural way, avoiding excess sugars that are bad for adults and children – Minelli and Maio explain to beraking latest news Salute – Whether fresh or dehydrated, fruit offers many vitamins, minerals and fibers at the same time. Obviously the use of dehydrated fruit must be moderate, since, for the same weight, this type obviously brings more calories“.

Returning to the study, the two specialists specify that “it does not highlight the cause-effect relationship, but only the association between the ingestion of erythritol and the increase in clot formation. Importantly, further studies are needed to confirm these findings in the general population. Indeed – they warn – there are many confounding factors that emerge whenever non-caloric sweeteners are discussed, as they are usually used by overweight, obese or diabetic subjects who are already carriers of additional risk factors related to their condition. Don’t underestimate this data – they conclude – because they describe probable pathogenetic mechanisms of erythritol and the possibility of having, for a healthy person, the same ‘dangerous’ serum concentrations of erythritol as a diabetic person“.