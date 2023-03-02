Tgcom24 Extraordinary operation at the Institute Rizzoli orthopedic surgeon of Bologna where a 16 year old girli named Linda, last November, came in to undergo a surgery that will change her life. In fact, the young woman was operated on by the Vertebral Surgery team directed by Dr. Alessandro Gasbarrini to treat a severe form of scoliosis and kyphosis which restricted her movements and made her suffer. She came out of Rizzoli taller than 15 cm and its problem in the back it should have been Resolved forever.

The difficult surgery “It was complex and delicate – explained Alessandro Gasbarrini, director of vertebral surgery – because the curvature came to bend the spine by 90 degrees: imagine the column which is normally straight and instead deviates mid-back forming a right angle Added to this was a further deviation of the forward bent bone in the ribcage.”

The long operation It took seven hours to restore the back severely affected by a combined form of scoliosis and kyphosis – idiopathic kyphoscoliosis – to its natural position, increasing the girl’s height by 15 centimeters and eliminating the causes of years of pain and progressive limitations of movement and ever-increasing risks of compromised vital organs.

The titanium vertebral prosthesis During the surgery, a thoracic vertebrae was removed and screws and metal rods were inserted into nearby vertebrae to hold them in place. The removed vertebra was replaced with a titanium vertebral prosthesis. “When I received the ‘before and now’ selfie, we shared a moment of particular intensity.”

A new life for Linda Upon arrival in the ward, after five days in post-operative intensive care, the 16-year-old was able to stand up: the rehabilitation process began immediately, and then continued at home. Today she has only two sessions a week, because the patient has recovered her complete functionality as her body has become accustomed to the new anatomy of the back, while before being operated on she too was struggling to wash her hair by herself. “To undergo an operation like this in the United States of America you need over a million dollars – said the general manager of Rizzoli Anselmo Campagna. – It may seem incredible but we have seen the estimates made to our patients who, before arriving at Rizzoli , a public research hospital, have turned to North American centers.”



