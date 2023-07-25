Linde Medicale Srl / Ministry of Health

Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 2984/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13599/2022 proposed by Linde Medicale Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers State-Regions and Unified Conference, Permanent Conference of Relations between State-Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, against the Piedmont Region, the Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, the Liguria Region, the Lombardy Region, the Veneto Region, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, the Autonomous Province of Trento, the Emilia Romagna Region, the Umbria, Lazio Region, Abruzzo Region, Molise Region, Campania Region, Puglia Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Sicilian Region-Regional Department of Health, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Tuscany Region, Marche Region.

Attachments:

Linde Medicale srl. – Ricorso payback_signed.pdf (PDF 386.3 Kb)

ordinance n. 2984.2023.pdf (PDF 138.0 Kb)

Application for publication (2).pdf (PDF 264.3 Kb)

Appeal additional grounds Sardegna.pdf (PDF 316.0 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons_Bolzano (1).pdf (PDF 312.9 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons_PAT.pdf (PDF 344.3 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons_Puglia (1).pdf (PDF 329.5 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons_Toscana.pdf (PDF 321.2 Kb)

