(beraking latest news) – The “Dino Merluzzi” Pinball and Modern Art Museum is now a reality. With the ribbon cutting that took place on Saturday 18 February, a space where culture, education and entertainment meet was given to the city of Terni and the community of Marmore, in an official ceremony crowned by the patronage of the Ministry of Culture and the Umbria Region and inserted within the celebrations of the Valentinian Events of Terni, in the name of the Saint, patron saint of lovers but also of the city. In this case, another form of “love” is exalted with the Pinball Museum, represented by collecting and by the passion that connoisseurs of certain objects reserve for their collections. Like the one cultivated by Dino Merluzzi, one of the first Italians to collect vintage games, who during his life, which ended prematurely in 2014, had managed to collect a series of amusement machines from various eras, cultivating the dream of being able to enclose them in a day in a museum. Today that dream is being realized by the Ifpa Italia Association, in collaboration with the Municipality of Terni, the Pro Loco of Marmore and the ARCI of Terni, which thanks to the contribution of the Carit Foundation, has managed to make the Pinball Museum a reality and of the modern antiques named after the deceased collector from Terni, in the spaces of the former elementary school of Marmore in via Montesi 59.

“Fun, culture, collecting and passion: all this and much more is the ‘Dino Merluzzi’ #pinball and modern art museum inaugurated in the spaces of the former elementary school of Marmore and named after the deceased collector from Terni”. Thus the Mayor of Terni, Leonardo Latini, celebrated the debut of the new structure, following the ritual cutting of the ribbon, enhancing its cultural, but also tourist, social and recreational value. “Thanks – added the mayor – to the Ifpa Italia association, which in collaboration with the Municipality of Terni, Pro Loco and Arci and the contribution of the Carit Foundation, have made the dream of many enthusiasts a reality”. Yes, because the Museum is the result of a long (very long) work that began many years ago and the result of a triangulation between the public, private and third sector, as well as the commitment of many people who have invested and dedicated themselves to its creation.

“The pinball and modern art museum in Marmore is an attraction that has already found prominence in the national media. Finally the right valorisation for Dino Merluzzi’s collecting activity – explained the councilor for heritage of the Municipality of Terni, Orlando Masselli, exalting teamwork – the work of the heritage office, of lfpa Italia, of the Carit Foundation, of the proloco of Marmore, of the Arci Terni have given a great fruit. All together for our territory”.

On the other hand, the Councilor for Culture and Tourism, Maurizio Cecconelli, enhances the cultural and tourist aspects: “Even if at first sight hearing about a pinball machine and modern antiques museum one can only imagine a playful or recreational value of this initiative, in reality, through the display of these gaming machines, a heritage is also obtained from a cultural point of view, not only because these marvelous games are offered to the new generations who had never seen them before, but also because, in the historical and chronological that has been assigned to the museum, in addition to being able to evaluate the technological advances that have been made in the last seventy years, one can also see the changes in the habits and customs of the societies, which are relived through the settings of the individual games, discs present in jukeboxes, and so on. For this – he adds – it is an extraordinary operation that will certainly benefit the area by providing it with further attraction also from a tourist point of view “.

Today, the Museum is unique in our country and aims to perform various functions, in the cultural, educational and recreational fields. Promising to obtain a role of attraction at national and international level, since it is immersed in an already touristic context such as that of the Marmore Falls, going to be one more reason to go to this wonderful environment, contributing to the further enhancement of the territory.

From a cultural point of view, it is a real museum of modern art, able to offer a series of pinball machines from different eras: from the very first examples of the 1950s to the current ones of our times, covering all the different eras that have successive (electro-mechanical 60s and 70s, electronic 80s and 90s, modern, 2000s), in a thematic itinerary in which to frame the technological progress that has taken place over the last seventy years, photographing the change of the uses and customs of society during the same period, described through the settings of pinball machines and other material of the time proposed together with the gaming machines (billboards, window stickers, records, books, vintage juke boxes and various vintage material ). In addition to offering period films on the history of the pinball machine.

From an educational point of view, the Museum offers a permanent location that aims to become a point of reference for schools and institutes in the area (and beyond), for a real and concrete approach to understanding science, technology, engineering and mathematics. By staging an “EduFun” program that would provide an exciting opportunity for educators, students and various stakeholders to look at the inner workings of real, working pinball machines and learn how thousands of files and thousands of electronic and mechanical parts work together to create complex electromechanical systems.

From a recreational and social point of view, the Museum offers a permanent venue for organizing entertainment events, which blend perfectly with the tourist destination of the area. Also hosting pinball tournaments of an international nature, through the permanent activity of Ifpa Italia. All this in order to exploit the unique power of the pinball machine which is one of the few games capable of being used by both children and the elderly, belonging to practically any era.

Inside the structure there are over 25 entertainment machines, including pinball machines, juke boxes and vintage games from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, of various types, together with other collector’s items, even rare. But the permanent collection will be continuously enriched and updated thanks to loans and donations. The Museum is a non-profit and even the recreational activities do not require payment for the game to play, but can be freely tested by visitors. It is therefore an ideal location for families and for any type of user. Admission is completely free, by reservation only. The facility is temporarily not open to the public.

The museum is spread over a total area of ​​over 260 square meters, located on the first floor of the building of the former Marmore elementary school. The structure consists of six different rooms, organized thematically. The first is the “Electromechanical Room” dedicated to these games, hosting pinball machines from the 60s and 70s and other period games (such as Rotamint and Rotomat and other automatic games). The second, which represents the main environment, is the “Electronic Room”. Here you can find over 15 games from the 1970s to the 2000s, with some rarities. The third is the “Projection and Conference Room” where there is a multifunctional space used as a cinema room and conference center, where film, documentary or historical film screenings, presentations, debates and various activities are held.

In the “Spazio Arcade” some video games from the 80s and 90s are on offer, available to museum visitors. The Museum is also equipped with a “Restoration Room”, located next to the Electromechanical Room, where repairs and maintenance of individual devices are carried out. While in the “Sala Magazzino” games and various materials are kept for future installations and updates of the permanent collection. All the games on display in the Museum are fully functional and can be evaluated in terms of their game dynamics. The venue does not pursue any profit: it is not a game room or a private club and does not require the payment of any ticket.