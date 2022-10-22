“From scarlet fever to Alzheimer’s all of us sooner or later in the course of our lives receive a diagnosis, one day someone arrives sitting on the side of the desk in the position of the observer who will tell us something in diagnostic terms that will change our life for the better or in worse, it will make us a diagnosis that will accompany us for a part of our life or forever, and which will perhaps change the way we look at ourselves or at the future “.

It is with this excerpt from the book “Diagnosi e Destino” (Einaudi) that Daniela Minerva, director of the Health hub of the Gedi group, begins her conversation with Vittorio Lingiardi, psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, full professor at the Faculty of Medicine and Psychology of Sapienza Rome, on the occasion of the Festiva Salute in Rome. It is the perfect introduction to a theme, that of the relationship between the patient and the diagnosis, between the doctor and making him the diagnosis, and between doctor-patient, which has multiple facets.

“For the patient, the diagnosis is not simply that moment in which the expert arrives and tells him how his life changes for a month or forever – explains Lingiardi – but it is also the moment in which the patient meets and gets to know himself. himself in a progressive temporal scansion: from his history, the anamnesis, to his becoming patient up to his relationship with the future “.

From the diagnosis therefore comes something more than the simple knowledge of one’s own state of health. “That moment – underlines the expert – pushes us to reflect on many things that do not only concern the organic dimension, but also the dimension of emotional relationships, of work, of the family. It is a crucial moment, at different levels of gravity, but which it is profoundly transformative “.

The result of this profound reflection can, depending on the personality, one’s experience and one’s relationships, trigger various defense mechanisms, ranging from denial to extreme concern. “Denial – explains Lingiardi – leads to ignoring listening to one’s body and this can lead, for example, to not following the doctor’s instructions, to denying one’s fragility and need to be treated. Excessive worry, typical of a hypochondriac picture , on the other hand, it manifests itself with extreme and anxious attention linked to the possibility of being sick “.

These are two extremes that have clearly manifested themselves, for example in a pandemic: there are those who have responded to the positivity of the Sars-CoV-2 virus with a denial, pretending nothing has happened and going around without problems, and those who have he responded by isolating himself and expressing, in some cases even obsessively, fear of the other. In the middle lies the “virtuous” answer, the altruistic one. Which of these defense mechanisms is triggered, according to Lingiardi, depends a lot on the personality, on the history of one’s psychic development, on the way in which we have been cared for and the way in which our body has grown in the affective and attachment relationship.

During his speech, Lingiardi also addresses another fundamental aspect of diagnosis, that of the alliance between doctor and patient. “The diagnostic alliance is the background to any therapeutic alliance, both in organic medicine and in clinical psychology,” she says. “It does not only have to do with the meeting of two personalities, that of the doctor and that of the patient, but it also has an important technical component. The doctor can be taught these skills: listening to the family, the importance of communication, the timing of diagnostic communications and the importance of staying in balance between the truth and awareness of the weight of one’s words and the ear that listens to those words “. On the other hand, the patient can also be transferred skills to understand and accept the diagnosis. “The patient lives by definition a condition of loneliness that leads him to a search for communication that the doctor is not always able to recognize”, explains Lingardi.

“Sometimes he is silent and from this point of view the patient must be educated to ask for help without fear. The doctor, even if in a hurry, must acknowledge and accept this request”. The doctor-patient alliance, therefore, is not a one-way street. Especially in the delicate moment of diagnosis. To rebuild and reconstitute it, Lingiardi proposes, in addition to a more careful and specific training of doctors in universities, also training sessions with patients and their families. “Moments and encounters compatible with the medicine of continuity, when diseases have a path over time. Because patients also need an education in listening to the diagnosis”.