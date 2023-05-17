Link discovered between trichloroethylene (TCE) and Parkinson’s

MeteoWeb

Two years of heavy exposure to tricloroetilene (TCE), a liquid chemical that persists in the air, water and soil, can increase the risk of disease by 70% of Parkinsono. This is demonstrated by the study of Department of Surgery at the San Francisco VA Medical Center (UCSF-SFVA), published at JAMA Neurology. This is the first large-scale study to demonstrate its association with Parkinson’s. Trichlorethylene (TCE) has been used for industrial and commercial purposes for nearly a hundred years; first as a surgical anesthetic until it was banned in 1977 and more recently as a degreasing solvent.

Today it is used to degrease industrial metal parts. This involves heating trichlorethylene (TCE) in degreasing tanks to create a vapor that melts the grease, and releasing the chemical into the atmosphere. Once trichlorethylene (TCE) enters soil or groundwater, it can persist for decades. In the study, the led researchers compared Parkinson’s diagnoses in approximately 160,000 Navy and Marine veterans. Just over half came from Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, where trichlorethylene (TCE) was used to degrease military equipment and the water was contaminated; the rest came from Camp Pendleton in Californiawhere the water was not contaminated.

The study on the TCE

Service members spent at least three months in the camps between 1975 and 1985, a time when trichlorethylene (TCE) in Camp Lejeune’s water exceeded maximum safe levels by 70 times. The researchers had access to follow-up health data of service members between 1997 and 2021, a period in which Parkinson’s could have developed. The researchers found that 430 veterans had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and that the risk of Lejeune veterans was 70 percent higher than that of Pendleton veterans.

On average, service members from both camps were stationed there for approximately two years from 1975 to 1985. The tenure began at an average age of 20, and the Parkinson’s diagnosis occurred at a average age of 54 years in Lejeune and 53 years in Pendleton, showing that the disease took decades to develop after exposure to trichlorethylene (TCE).

“Civilian populations are also at risk of exposure to trichlorethylene (TCE) as between 9% and 34% of US water supplies contain measurable amounts of the chemical”said lead author Samuel M. Goldman, of the University of San Francisco, California. “Trichlorethylene (TCE) is a chemical that is still heavily used in the United States and around the world. Its production has increased in recent years and it is widely available online.”he has declared Goldman.