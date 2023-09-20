Link Found Between Exposure to PFAS and Hormone-Driven Cancers in Women: Study

New Research Links Chemical Exposure to Increased Risk of Hormone-Driven Cancers in Women

A recent study funded by the US government has revealed a concerning link between exposure to certain chemicals and an increased risk for women to develop hormone-driven tumors, including those of the ovaries, uterus, skin, and breast. The study, which analyzed data collected through a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention biomonitoring program, involved over 10,000 participants and spanned from 2005 to 2018.

The research specifically focused on perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and phenols, two common chemicals found in various household and industrial products. The findings support previous studies that have identified the detrimental effects of these chemicals on human health, including the development of cancer.

PFAS, also known as “permanent chemicals” due to their resistance to environmental degradation, have been found to alter hormonal functions in women, increasing the risk of hormone-related cancers. Phenols, commonly found in food packaging, dyes, and personal care products, have also been linked to the onset of certain cancers in women.

The widespread presence of PFAS in the environment makes it nearly impossible to avoid exposure, with 97% of Americans having traces of PFAS in their blood. Additionally, 45% of drinking water in the United States is contaminated with these compounds.

Interestingly, the study also highlighted differences in outcomes between women of different racial groups. Associations between PFAS and ovarian and uterine cancers were primarily found in white women, while correlations between phenols and breast cancer were more prevalent in non-white women. This suggests that factors such as dietary habits and proximity to contaminated water sources may contribute to these disparities.

It’s important to note that this study does not prove a direct causation between chemical exposure and cancer diagnoses. However, it does raise significant concerns and indicates the need for further research. Understanding the effects of PFAS and phenols on human health is a complex and evolving field, with links already established between these chemicals and reduced fertility and kidney disease.

As researchers continue to delve deeper into the impact of these chemicals on women’s health, it is crucial for individuals and policymakers to be aware of the potential risks associated with exposure to PFAS and phenols. Taking steps to minimize exposure and advocating for stricter regulations on these chemicals in consumer products can help protect women from the increased risk of hormone-driven cancers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

