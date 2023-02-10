A gut bacterial signature associated with depressive symptoms is reported in two articles published in Nature Communications. The findings identify specific gut bacteria involved in the synthesis of key chemical messengers linked to depression and the associated differences between different ethnicities.

Despite being a leading cause of mortality and economic inequality, the depression it remains poorly understood because the causes are unclear and treatment options are limited.

Depression and the gut microbiome

The gut microbiome is thought to play a role in depressive disorders, but the underlying biological mechanisms are poorly studied. Furthermore, both the microbiome and levels of depressive symptoms are known to vary substantially across ethnic groups. Therefore, any future interventions for depression that target the microbiome require an understanding of the microbiome-depression associations among various ethnicities.

The researchers studied a group of 3,211 individuals from the study’s microbiome cohort Helios, made up of six ethnic groups living in the city of Amsterdam, including Dutch, South Asian Surinamese, African Surinamese, Ghanaians, Turks and Moroccans. By linking microbiota data with demographic, behavioral and depression data, the authors identified a microbial signature predictive of depressive symptoms that was largely invariant across the ethnic groups studied.

In a jointly published paper, other researchers compared the gut microbiota characteristics of 1,054 participants from a separate cohort in the Netherlands called Rotterdam Cohort. Later research found 13 microbial taxa associated with depressive symptoms, such as Eggerthella, Subdoligranulum and Coprococcus. These findings were then replicated in the HELIUS study cohort.

The bacteria associated with depression

The authors found that these bacteria are involved in the synthesis of known chemical messengers associated with depression, such as glutamate, butyrate, serotonin and gamma aminobutyric acid (GABA). In both studies, the fecal microbiome was investigated as a proxy for the intestinal microbiome.

Although the clinical impact of these findings needs to be confirmed experimentally, the two studies together further strengthen the link between gut microbiome composition and depression and suggest that it could be a useful target for future therapies.