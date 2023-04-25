Linz neurosurgeon performed complicated 24-hour surgery

No hurry: when Linz neurosurgeon Andreas Gruber is planning a complex intervention, it’s often not about being as quick as possible. “When operating on a patient, we were in the operating room for more than 24 hours. I myself started at 12 noon and operated until 9 a.m. the next day. Then a colleague continued,” says the university professor of neurosurgery at the Johannes Kepler Institute. University (JKU).