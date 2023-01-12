A graduate in medicine and surgery, he immediately embraced the challenge of scientific dissemination: telling science and health is his passion. He has collaborated and still writes for various newspapers, on and offline.

Infections from virus dell’Herpes simplex they have been known since 1700. Surely the sexually transmitted forms are particularly important.

To follow the daily Health Pill “Differences between Herpes and Genital Herpes and how to deal with it”, click and listen here

What causes genital herpes

Genital herpes generally has herpes simplex virus type 2 as its etiologic agent but can also be caused by herpes simplex virus type 1 which causes cold sores.

The infection is contracted in juvenile-adult age, regardless of gender and socio-economic status. But in women the severity and duration of symptoms are greater. These infections they are transmitted through sexual intercourse or close physical contact with infected people, whether symptomatic or not. The virus can also penetrate through a cut, an abrasion, an ulceration of the skin or mucous membranes

How to behave in the presence of symptoms

Symptoms vary from case to case. If the virus is active, it manifests itself with the classic skin ulcers. The severity of the first attack varies. There may be general malaise, swollen lymph glands and tiredness. In severe cases, the lesions can last up to several weeks. Some cases of genital herpes go unnoticed and transmission continues although not knowingly.

Talk to your doctor if you have symptoms that an oral antiviral treatment may prescribe. Particular attention must be paid the pregnant woman, because the transmission of the infection to the fetus can create difficult situations. There are two possible moments of risk: when the infection occurs before the twentieth week of gestation and when the pregnant woman has lesions.

“Daily Health Pills” is the DiLei TakeCare podcast series, edited by Federico Mereta. In each episode we talk about prevention, cures and good habits.