Thursday, 04/13/2023, 07:36

Proper nutrition plays an important role in the treatment of lipoedema. Yasmin Flohr, nutritionist and fitness trainer, is affected by the fat distribution disorder herself and provides answers to the most important questions on the subject.

What foods should be avoided with lipedema? There is a permanent, “creeping” inflammation in the pathological fatty tissue. It is therefore particularly important to avoid foods that can trigger inflammatory reactions in the body. These include saturated fats. These are found in foods such as butter, cream, red meat (e.g. beef, pork, lamb), fatty sausages, ready meals, fast food and high-fat dairy products. Heavily processed soy foods such as yoghurt or meat substitutes should also be avoided. The reason for this is a type of plant estrogen (phytoestrogen) that can increase sensitivity to pain and promote inflammation. Foods that contain a lot of sugar, such as sweets, soft drinks or fruit juices, are also pro-inflammatory. A high salt intake can also contribute to the body storing water and worsening the symptoms of lipoedema. French fries, crisps, savory snacks or smoked sausage should therefore only very rarely be on the menu. And the consumption of alcohol also leads to water retention, which can impair the lymphatic flow. How can a balanced diet help relieve lipedema symptoms? Eating a balanced diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein sources such as poultry, fish, legumes, and beans can reduce inflammation in the body, thereby relieving symptoms. In addition, a healthy, low-sugar diet helps to keep blood sugar levels from rising too high, which can help prevent food cravings. By avoiding processed foods and fast food and instead relying on a combination of complex carbohydrates, healthy fats (nuts, seeds, fish) and lean sources of protein, one also ensures that existing excess weight is reduced.

What are the best foods to reduce inflammation in lipedema? To reduce inflammation, it is recommended to eat foods such as berries, green leafy vegetables (spinach, kale or broccoli), fish (tuna or salmon), nuts (walnuts or almonds), seeds (chia and flaxseed) but also spices like ginger and turmeric to include in the diet. These foods contain important micronutrients and vitamins, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids that can reduce inflammation in the body and protect the body from oxidative stress. Green tea is also highly recommended because, in addition to its anti-inflammatory properties, it can support lymphatic flow. How important is drinking enough fluids in lipoedema? Adequate hydration of the body is very important with lipedema, as dehydration leads to dehydration, which can worsen the symptoms of lipedema. When the body is dehydrated, it can reduce the flow of lymph, which can lead to swelling and pain. Ideally, you should never experience a real feeling of thirst. In order to drink enough, it can be helpful to always have a glass of water within reach. At least 2 liters of water or unsweetened tea should therefore be drunk daily to provide the body with sufficient fluids. Fruit juices, soft drinks or alcohol should be avoided due to the sugar and the increased amount of calories. What role do dietary supplements play in lipedema nutrition? Dietary supplements can play a supporting role in lipoedema nutrition. However, they should only supplement a healthy, balanced diet and should not be viewed as the sole treatment. Certain supplements, such as omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and magnesium, may help reduce inflammation in the body and increase lymphatic flow, which can be beneficial when treating lipedema. However, it is important to note that supplements should be taken in appropriate amounts and only when there is an actual deficiency. An excess of dietary supplements can quickly have negative effects on your health. It is therefore advisable to consult a doctor or nutritionist before taking any dietary supplements and to determine whether there are actually any deficiencies in a comprehensive blood count. However, a balanced diet, exercise and compression therapy remain the most important components of lipedema treatment.

About the expert Yasmin Flohr is a certified nutritionist and fitness trainer. “No more crash diets” is the motto of her holistic nutritional advice Balancecode, which she offers online and on site in her practice in Frankfurt am Main. As a person affected by lipoedema, she also supports women who are also affected in finding a suitable diet.

