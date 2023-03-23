The corona pandemic presents lipstick wearers with new challenges: In mask-free phases, they want beautifully made-up lips. If you wear the mouth and nose cover, the color should not rub off on the mask. 20 women per lipstick did the practical test for us in early summer 2021 – as part of our lipstick test. In order to find out how the products master this challenge, we asked our test subjects to note any abnormalities for us.

Depending on their life situation, the women wore an FFP2 mask for between half an hour and up to ten hours a day. The positive result: Hardly anyone complained about discolouration. Only a few of the test persons noted: “Stains on mask” or “Slight color imprint on the mask after wearing it for a short time”. In mask-free phases, the color lasted on average half an hour longer on the lips.

It depends on the mask

The fact that the lipsticks hardly rubbed off is primarily due to the mask we had equipped the women with: They wore the Aura FFP2 mask from 3M – a so-called accordion mask that fans out from chin to nose in an airy manner. Make-up lips have enough space under it and do not come into contact with the fleece. 3M’s Aura is the winner of our first FFP2 mask test.

Tipp: If you are worried that the lipstick will rub off on the mask, you can try pens that say “long lasting”. There are also products on the market that are sold with promises such as mask-proof or mask-tested. However, it is not uniformly regulated which requirements such lipsticks that are advertised in this way must meet. Each provider can determine this themselves.