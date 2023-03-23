All lipsticks in the test contain titanium dioxide Red-brown tones in rosewood are very popular for the lips at the moment. The mouth looks well-groomed and natural. The Stiftung Warentest tested 17 lipsticks in this shade – the result is sobering: all the pens contain titanium dioxide, including natural cosmetics. For the first time, we classify the substance as a pollutant because it can be consumed with lipstick. Two pins are defective because they are heavily contaminated with critical mineral oil components and mineral oil-like substances. After all: opacity and care are usually right.

The lipstick test in the video

No test winner There is no test winner because of the proven pollutants. None of the lipsticks in the test went beyond the rating of satisfactory. If you don’t want to do without a lipstick, we can recommend six products. Tipp: In a small message we also report how mask and lipstick get along. This is what the Stiftung Warentest lipstick test offers Test­ergeb­nisse. Our chart shows reviews for 17 rosewood-hued lipsticks. In addition to conventional brands such as L’Oréal Paris, Manhattan and Maybelline, we also tested certified natural cosmetics, for example from Benecos, Lavera Naturkosmetik and Dr. Hauschka. Prices: 2 to 38 euros. There are no good lipsticks, none are free of harmful substances. Most perform satisfactorily, two poorly.

We say which lipsticks are the least polluted and make up well. Heft­artikel. If you unlock the topic, you will get access to the PDF for the test report from test 11/2021.





Titanium dioxide could damage genetic material The whitening color pigment titanium dioxide was considered harmless for a long time. That has changed. The reason is a reassessment of titanium dioxide as a food additive by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in May 2021. It was unable to refute the suspicion of a mutagenic effect when the substance was consumed. This means: The genetic material of cells can be damaged and possibly even cancer can develop. Tipp: In our titanium dioxide special, you can find out which products typically contain the substance. Lip care sticks also often contain critical substances.

First time as Schadstoff eingestuft The news of the re-evaluation reached us in the middle of the test. Since lipsticks are always something that people swallow, we decided to test all the pens for titanium dioxide – and found it in each one. We decided to evaluate titanium dioxide as a pollutant for the first time. Consequence: None of the lipsticks in the test were free of harmful substances, and we do not recommend any of them for reasons of precautionary consumer protection.

Eaten up to five lipsticks a year The world has known about health risks from mineral oil components for almost ten years. In 2012, Efsa classified the amount of mosh-type mineral oil components that humans ingest through food as “of potential concern”. They can accumulate in organs and tissues – the consequences are still unclear. People can also absorb the substances through lipstick – if you put on make-up every day, you can unintentionally consume up to five lipsticks a year. We confronted the two suppliers of the most heavily loaded pens with our results. Unlike us, they showed little concern.

Test results for 17 lipsticks 11/2021