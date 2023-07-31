Liquid biopsy, clues in the blood to understand where the tumor is hiding

It is minimally invasive, has very fast reporting times and is free of complications, because it can be performed with a simple blood sample. Liquid biopsy is an increasingly important tool in the fight against cancer and has undoubted advantages over the traditional approach constituted by the analysis of tumor tissue. And today it becomes even more precise, thanks to fragmentonics, which makes it possible to analyze fragments of DNA in the blood, which are different in each neoplasm. An approach that, in perspective, could be useful in the early diagnosis of tumors, illustrated today at the University of Palermo in the masterful reading of Christian Rolfo, President of the International Society of Liquid Biopsy (ISLB), Director of the Clinical Research Center of Thoracic Oncology at The Tisch Cancer Institute of the Mount Sinai Health System (New York) and Deputy Chair of the Education Committee of the International Association for Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC).
“Italian and Sicilian oncology is also a leader overseas – says Antonio Russo, Full Professor of Medical Oncology, DICHIRONS – University of Palermo, President of COMU (College of University Medical Oncologists) and Treasurer of AIOM (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) -. The research bridge with the United States is consolidated, as evidenced by the inclusion of Prof. Rolfo among the experts of the AIOM recommendations on liquid biopsy. Twenty years ago, in 2003, there were fewer than 50 publications containing the term ‘liquid biopsy’ in oncology, today there are more than 10,000, making it a real ‘hot topic’. The traditional biopsy, i.e. on tumor tissue, is only able to take a snapshot of the tumor at the time of diagnosis. The liquid biopsy, on the other hand, can be repeated several times and allows continuous monitoring of the evolution of the tumor in real time, like in a video. To date, it has an important role as a predictor of response to therapy in lung cancer, but it is not yet possible to make a diagnosis of cancer on the basis of a blood sample, even if research efforts are going in this direction ” .
“The value of Italian researchers is internationally recognized and the studies on liquid biopsy conducted by the University of Palermo are opening up new paths – underlines Rolfo -. The analysis of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), which represents a fraction of circulating free DNA isolated from peripheral blood, represents today the main liquid biopsy approach employed in clinical practice. It is possible that, in the future, other derivatives obtained from blood, such as circulating tumor cells, circulating tumor RNA and microRNAs, platelets, exosomes and other biological fluids, such as urine and saliva, could be used in practice clinic for more information. Fragmentonics represents an important development of the liquid biopsy and is very promising, because it could be useful not only for early diagnosis but also for identifying the organ affected by the neoplasm”.
“We are experiencing a radical paradigm shift in cancer treatment – concludes Saverio Cinieri, President of AIOM -. The tumor today is evaluated in relation to the genetic mutations of the individual case and no longer only on the basis of the affected organ. The use of personalized treatments offers new opportunities in an ever-changing landscape, which includes chemotherapy, immuno-oncology and targeted therapies. The liquid biopsy, which definitively establishes the importance of multidisciplinarity, fits into this new scenario in which Italian researchers play a leading role. The applications of liquid biopsy validated in clinical practice concern advanced stage non-small cell lung cancer, for the evaluation of the mutational status of the EGFR gene. There is robust and reproducible information regarding the characterization of RAS and BRAF genes for colorectal, PIK3CA for breast, BRAF and NRAS in melanoma. It is probable that plasma analysis for this type of alteration will soon be recommended in clinical practice”.