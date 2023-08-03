Lisbon, Pope Francis welcomed by 500,000 people for WYD

A crowd of young people, around 500,000 people, welcomed Pope Francis as he entered Parque Eduardo VII in Lisbon for the welcoming ceremony of the 37th World Youth Day. The Pontiff, aboard the white jeep, made a few laps among the thousands of young people waiting for him. A colorful “carpet” for the entire park area with numerous flags from all over the world. “We are the Pope’s youth!” they yelled in chorus as he passed.

After the performance of a song there will be a short welcome from the Patriarch of Lisbon, Cardinal Manuel Clemente. After the introductory rites, the prayer and the reading of a passage from the Gospel, the Pope will deliver his speech. At the end, after the recitation of the Litanies and the Our Father, the final Blessing and the moment of sending, Pope Francis will return by car to the Apostolic Nunciature in Lisbon.

