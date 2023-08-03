Home » Lisbon, Pope Francis welcomed by 500,000 people for WYD
Health

Lisbon, Pope Francis welcomed by 500,000 people for WYD

by admin
Lisbon, Pope Francis welcomed by 500,000 people for WYD

A crowd of young people, around 500,000 people, welcomed Pope Francis as he entered Parque Eduardo VII in Lisbon for the welcoming ceremony of the 37th World Youth Day. The Pontiff, aboard the white jeep, made a few laps among the thousands of young people waiting for him. A colorful “carpet” for the entire park area with numerous flags from all over the world. “We are the Pope’s youth!” they yelled in chorus as he passed.

Read also: Usa, Trump loses his temper: “Biden is corrupt, he is behind the accusations”

After the performance of a song there will be a short welcome from the Patriarch of Lisbon, Cardinal Manuel Clemente. After the introductory rites, the prayer and the reading of a passage from the Gospel, the Pope will deliver his speech. At the end, after the recitation of the Litanies and the Our Father, the final Blessing and the moment of sending, Pope Francis will return by car to the Apostolic Nunciature in Lisbon.

See also  Earthquake, Turkish condominiums that have collapsed like paper and the hunt for fleeing building owners - breaking latest news

You may also like

How the climate crisis is affecting our favorite...

Tragic Consequence: Indiana Mother Dies from Water Intoxication...

West Nile, cases in Italy go from 6...

Reimann: Reminder service instead of cancellation fee |...

New Observational Study Reveals Higher Mortality Rate in...

Tumors: NP137 monoclonal antibody slows their growth

Leprosy Outbreak Raises Concerns in Florida

The secret climate killer on the vegetable shelf

Rowing descent of the Danube, success for the...

MABEWO PHYTOPHARM AG: Turnkey production plants for medicinal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy