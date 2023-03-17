Gymnasium of the San Mauro school in via Fermi, in Lissone: parquet with disconnected planks and holes. The Italian Basketball Federationin the list of sports facilities in the Brianza city, on its website declares “unusable” that of via Fermi, and the citizen Pd asks the councilor for sport, Giovanni Camarda, to be honest.

A critical issue relating to the state of the playing field of the San Mauro school which is now also “certified” by the Fip. The damage to the parquet is evident and already last year there was no lack of reports from users of the gym who had been faced with the problems deriving from wooden flooring. The state of the structure has gradually deteriorated, creating obvious inconvenience to those who practice sports in this city gym.

A place that has now forcefully returned to the spotlight due to a question of the Pd of Lissone registered on March 6th. The group leader Elio Talarico and the municipal councilor Mattia Gelosa questioned the councilor for sport, Giovanni Camarda, so that “illustrate to the city council the intentions of the junta regarding the resolution of this serious critical situation“, emphasizing that “several reports were made to the Democratic Party about the state of total degradation and absolute danger of the parquet floor of the San Mauro school gym, which is full of deep holes and, in the midfield area, with some uneven planks“.

The opposition party in the city council has therefore attached photographic documentation highlighting the state of the gymnasium in recent weeks.

“This situation endangers the athletes and the children of the San Mauro school who use the gym during physical education hours – explain the opposition councilors – but it also risks making our teams lose some games “at the table” because the referee may not allow the field to be used“.

The ball, not only in a metaphorical sense, now passes to the Municipality and in particular to the councilor for Sport of Lissone who anticipates wanting to give answers on the merits during the session of the municipal council scheduled for the evening of Thursday 16 March.

“The problem with this administration is really one of vision: they saw non-existent budget holes, but since November they don’t seem to see those on the parquet floor of the San Mauro school gym“, ironically from the Democratic Party.