When it comes to choosing tomato plants for the vegetable patch, you are spoiled for choice as there are quite a few varieties that are suitable and even preferable. We explain why the right choice of tomato varieties for outdoors is so important and which ones you should choose best.

Why the right strain is so important

As you already know from our post about protecting tomato plants on the balcony, tomatoes need protection from the rain. One reason is that for varieties with thin skins, the raindrops could cause the tomatoes to burst open. Not only do they spoil faster, but they also become more susceptible to pests. In contrast to greenhouse tomatoes, outdoor tomatoes are more robust and this also applies to disease infestation.

The advantages of the right tomato varieties for outdoor cultivation summarized once again:

Firmer skin prevents the fruit from bursting open in the rain and thus from rotting.

Temperature fluctuations between day and night do not affect outdoor tomatoes.

Less sensitive to disease (more robust e.g. against brown rot and tomato late blight, velvet spot, tomato mosaic virus, powdery mildew and wilt diseases).

List of tomato varieties for outdoor use

In the following, we have summarized the best tomato varieties for outdoors and present some of them in more detail. What types of tomatoes are there for outdoors?

The easy-care ‘Black Plum’

The word “plum” (English for plum) already suggests that it is a variety that is darker than normal. The fruits also have a rather oval shape (similar to eggs), which is also typical of plums. In addition, the strain has a slightly spicy aroma, making it a great choice if you want to make sure you end up harvesting tomatoes with flavor. The fact that the plant is particularly easy to care for, in contrast to some other tomato varieties, develops fewer stinging shoots that you have to remove.

Tomato varieties for the field – bush tomatoes for beds and balconies

These are tomatoes that grow more in width than height and therefore do not need a trellis, making them perfect for both the garden bed and container cultivation. Another wonderful benefit? Bush tomatoes do not develop any stingy shoots, so there is no need to cut them down as a care measure. You can also harvest delicious fruits in a large variety. For example, ‘Vilma’ and ‘Tumbling Tom Red’ are recommended, as are ‘Heartbreaker’, ‘Darinka’ and ‘Siderno’.

Cocktail tomatoes plant in a variety of colors

It’s no secret that the small tomatoes have a wonderful aroma, which is why many people fall back on this type of tomato in the supermarket in winter. There are many varieties of tomatoes for growing outdoors, but if you want tomato fruit with an interesting color (purple to pink), you can choose, for example, ‘Blue Pitts’. With this strain, make sure it gets enough heat to allow the fruit to ripen perfectly.

Other tomato plant varieties that are recommended