2022 Apple Autumn ConferenceA large number of new products will be launched, including iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, iPad Pro, iPad 10, AirPods Pro 2 and other new products will be released in September and October at the autumn conferences, and in the second half of 2022, be extra careful not to buy To the old Apple products that are about to be updated, this article organizes them for youList of 12 Apple products that are not recommended to buyto avoid feeling like a plate when you start it.

Apple products that are not worth buying in 2022

AirPods Pro

Since Apple released the AirPods Pro Bluetooth headset in October 2019, Apple has finally launched the AirPods Pro 2 generation! According to analyst Guo Mingqi, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman and DigiTimes all claimed that the AirPods Pro 2 generation will be launched in the second half of 2022. At present, the new generation of AirPods Pro 2 will be officially unveiled at the Apple conference in September or October.

It is recommended that before the launch of the new AirPods Pro 2, it is not suitable to buy the old AirPods Pro. If you want to pick up the price and do not pursue the second-generation AirPods Pro product, it will be better to wait until it is launched, and then the market will also launch for the old model. Special offer.

If you want to know about the improvements of the second-generation AirPods Pro, you can refer to the AirPods Pro 2 specifications below:

iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

Apple will launch four new iPhone 14 models at the Apple conference in September, namely iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This year, the iPhone 14 mini will be cancelled and replaced by the large-size iPhone 14 Max.

After Apple’s autumn conference, Apple’s official website will also take advantage of the trend to replace the iPhone 13 series with the iPhone 14, and reduce the price of the iPhone 13. It is expected to keep the two old models of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, and will also let the old iPhone 12. The series and iPhone 11 have been completely removed from the shelves, and the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 11 may also face immediate discontinuation.

It is a very unwise choice to buy an old iPhone on the eve of the iPhone 14 conference. After all, you may buy a discontinued iPhone. It is recommended to wait until the iPhone 14 is launched. It is better to buy it. Want to know more about the iPhone 14 For specifications, please refer to the general arrangement of the lazy bag below:

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

It is also not recommended to buy the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models, mainly because these two models will be replaced by the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro. At present, the hardware specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro series have been upgraded considerably. Know the iPhone 14 Pro specification improvements and exclusive highlights as follows:

Go to the bangs design and use the punch screen instead

Better Samsung OLED panel and thinner bezels

A16 Bionic Chip

Memory comes with 6GB DDR5 new specification

Support 8K recording

48 million pixel wide-angle lens, 7P lens telephoto lens

Front lens supports autofocus AF and boost ƒ/1.9 aperture

Support AOD display function

Available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage

From the above, we can see that the specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro have undergone major changes, resulting in a price increase of US$100 (about NT$3,000) for the iPhone 14 Pro series. It is also reported that Apple plans to replace the iPhone 14 Pro with a storage capacity of 256GB. The 128GB storage space of the Pro series has doubled the space, preventing users from thinking that the price of the iPhone 14 Pro has increased too much.

When the iPhone 14 is released, Apple’s official website will remove the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max products from the shelves, and it is expected that production will be discontinued after the release. Other distributors may also cut prices significantly. Before the iPhone 14 Pro series goes on sale, It is not recommended to buy the iPhone 13 Pro model directly. For more information on the iPhone 14 Pro, please refer to the general arrangement of the lazy bag below:

iPad 9s

After Apple updated the ninth-generation iPad products at Apple’s conference in September last year, it will also replace the entry-level iPad products again this year. It is currently known that the tenth-generation iPad (iPad 10) will be officially unveiled at the Apple conference in October 2022. .

Now is not the best time to buy the iPad 9. The main reason is that the iPad 10 will usher in a major new design. The hardware specifications of the new generation of entry-level iPad are improved as follows:

Shaped with flat borders

10.5-inch screen

Ditch Lightning for USB-C

1200-megapixel lens boost and flash added

Four-speaker design

A14 Bionic Chip

Support 5G mobile network

The entry-level iPad 10 generation is a cross-generation product, just like the iPhone X, it will have a new design, abandoning the previous model that has remained unchanged for ten thousand years. To get started, if there is not much difference between the old and new prices, it is recommended to buy the iPad 10, which is more suitable than the iPad 9. If you want to know more about the improvements of the iPad 10, you can also refer to the following lazy bag:

iPad Pro

Apple will update the iPad Pro almost every year, and now it is confirmed that the October Apple conference will also bring a major hardware update for the 2022 iPad Pro. At that time, the 2021 iPad Pro will be taken off the shelves, instead of buying an iPad during this period. Pro best time.

At present, it is known from people familiar with the matter that the iPad Pro 2022 continues the design of last year, and there are four major highlights:

Apple M2 chip

Add MagSafe magnetic wireless charging function

Two new four-pin connectors added to the top and bottom edges

Lens upgrade

Comparing the iPad Pro 2022 specifications with last year’s models, we will find that this year’s update is not too big. Considering the service life and new features, it is better to wait until the new iPad Pro is launched before purchasing!

Apple Watch Series 3

Since Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 3 product in September 2017, the product has been sold on the official website for five years. Strictly speaking, it is an old product that is about to be eliminated, mainly because the Series 3 is equipped with the oldest dual-core The performance of the Apple S3 processor cannot be adapted to the watchOS system, which caused the Apple Watch Series 3 to be unable to update watchOS due to insufficient storage space when iOS 14.6 and watchOS 7.5 were launched last year.

Apple also announced in advance that watchOS 9 will phase out the Apple Watch Series 3, which means that the Apple Watch Series 3 products will face the fate of being taken off the shelves and discontinued after the end of Apple’s autumn conference in September 2022. It is recommended not to buy an old Apple Watch product that is about to be eliminated at this time, and don’t be a consumer who clears the inventory.

Apple Watch SE

Since its debut in 2020, the Apple Watch SE has become the best entry-level model with a low budget. However, the Apple Watch SE has been launched for nearly two years. There is also news that the second generation of the Apple Watch SE will be released at the Apple conference in September. It will be unveiled together with the Apple Watch Series 8.

According to the known information so far, the appearance of the Apple Watch SE 2 will follow the design of the previous generation, with two cases of 40mm and 44mm in size, and will only use the same high-performance processor as the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Pro. Specifications will hardly change.

If you plan to buy Apple Watch SE for family use, it is recommended to wait until Apple Watch SE 2 is launched before buying it. watchOS version.

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple regularly launches new Apple Watch products every year, and this year is no exception. The new Apple Watch Series 8 will be launched at Apple’s conference in September. Before the Series 8 is launched and sold, don’t buy the Apple Watch Series 7, otherwise Guaranteed you will regret it!

Although the Apple Watch Series 8 looks exactly the same as the previous generation Apple Watch Series 7, this year’s new highlights focus on “body temperature sensor“New features, as well as an updated processor, and the addition of a low-power mode to extend battery life, if you look at the same price, why buy an old Apple Watch Series 7?

In addition, if you plan to buy the Apple Watch Series 7 titanium version, it is also recommended not to buy it now! This year, Apple will launch a new Apple Watch Pro sports style, with a new appearance and larger size, body temperature detection and larger battery capacity, mainly for users who love extreme sports to launch the top model.

Mac mini

It has been almost two years since the launch of the Mac mini (November 2020), and it has been confirmed that Apple is developing two new Mac mini machines, which will be equipped with M2 chips, of which the high-end models will be equipped with M2 Pro high-end chips. Now Apple’s official website It sells old Intel and M1 Mac mini products. It is recommended to wait until the M2 Mac mini is launched before buying it so you won’t regret it.

It is also not recommended to buy the space gray Intel Mac mini model. The main reason is that the Intel processor has been completely eliminated by Apple. In fact, this product is an old product four years ago, and its performance and power consumption will be worse than the current Apple Silicon chip. , so it is not recommended to buy!

Mac Pro

The current Mac Pro is one of Apple’s Mac products that still use Intel processors. There is also news that Apple will be equipped with two top processor chips, Apple M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme, for the Mac Pro. Among them, the M2 Extreme will surpass the Intel model. Mac Pro’s 28-core processor Xiao Neng, M2 Extreme will be equipped with 40-core CPU, 128-core GPU and 64-core neural network engine, and will also be equipped with TSMC’s most advanced 5nm process, regardless of power consumption, neural engine and efficiency. would be better.

The current Mac Pro price starts at NT$189,900, and the most expensive custom order is NT$1.57 million. If Apple replaces it with its own flagship M2 series chips, the price may be higher than the current price of the Mac Studio equipped with the M1 Ultra. It is expected that the M2 The price of the Mac Pro will also remain at 190,000.

The above 12 Apple products are the least recommended to start in the second half of 2022. If you want to buy it, please wait until after the Apple presentation is over, and then think about whether to start it. It will also release more favorable and lower prices for the old price, and it can also prevent you from just buying this month and releasing new products next month, preventing yourself from becoming a “plate”!

