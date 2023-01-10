We publish a very long list in which we communicate that more than 100 medicines are harmful, or rather are judged not exactly useful.

We are in a time where there is a shortage of the most basic medicines, and news of cures that promise miracles. They are not missing fieldithan on the Covid vaccines that would cause cancerand it’s really chaos.

In this article we focus in particular on a list of medicines disclosed by the medical journal Prescribe. This reality deals with cures, medicines, health and medical technologies. Every year it creates and updates the list and indicates which drugs are used “they are to be avoided because they are judged to be more risky than useful to people“.

The premise already raises a bit of concern. But then again it is better for someone to take care of correctly informing people, so that they can choose the most suitable therapy together with the attending physician. Unfortunately, even if science has made great strides, there are still no definitive, miraculous or good-for-all cures.

And as we are perhaps beginning to understand, behind the marketing of medicines – or to their shortage as is happening today – there are also reasons of money.

The information disclosed by the medical journal Prescribe they are though considered reliable. The reality is independentis self-subsidizing and therefore has no conflicts of interest economical note. The staff working in this reality is highly specialized and uses innovative and reliable methods. So let’s go find out what are the drugs that perhaps it is really better not to take.

“More than 100 drugs are bad”, here is the list released by Prescrire

We remind you that the list of medicines judged to be more harmful than curative is accessible by anyone on the official page of the medical journal.

We we present a summaryto help readers find out if among the “dangerous” medicines there are those of an ongoing therapy. The following information is simply informative and anyone who has any doubts is invited to speak to their doctor. Only this figure, in fact, knows his patients thoroughly as well as the drugs available on the market. And can therefore prescribe the most suitable treatment depending on the case.

The drugs listed in the journal are also used in Italy. Among the updates, the addition of peanut protein, roxadustat and opium tincture.

The Peanut protein they decreased the symptoms of allergy to this element, but only in some tests. People who took the medicine then had to fight with aOther forms of allergy, often so serious as to resort to adrenaline to avoid anaphylactic shock.

As for the Roxadustat (Evrenzo) , the journal states that it is authorized in anemia related to chronic renal failure. But”is not globally more effective than epoetins in correcting anemia, although it appears to increase mortality in some patients and its side effect profile is heavier“.

the tincture of opium (Dropizal), however, is used in severe diarrhea, but “provides no clinical advantage over loperamide (Imodium or similar).

The list published by the magazine includes drugs used for the most varied diseases and/or health conditions. Here are the main ones:

Drugs used in hematology and for transplants

Anticancers

Medicines prescribed for heart problems

Drugs commonly used in dermatology and allergy

Medicines against Diabetes and in the Nutrition sector

Painkillers and Anti-inflammatories (Steroidal and non-steroidal)

Muscle relaxants and Drugs used in rheumatology

Medicines used for gastric problems

Drugs used in gynecology and endocrinology

Medicines used in infectious diseases

Medicines used for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, epilepsy, cognitive disorders and for neurological problems

Drugs used in pulmonology and ENT: Medicines for cough : Ambroxol (Muxol or other); Bromhexine (Bisolvon); Oxomemazine (Toplexil or other); Pentoxyverine (Pentoxyverine Clarix 0.15%); Pholcodine

Medicines for : Ambroxol (Muxol or other); Bromhexine (Bisolvon); Oxomemazine (Toplexil or other); Pentoxyverine (Pentoxyverine Clarix 0.15%); Pholcodine Medicines for the sore throat : Alpha-amylase (Maxilase or other); Tixocortol oral spray (Rhinadvil sore throat)

: Alpha-amylase (Maxilase or other); Tixocortol oral spray (Rhinadvil sore throat) Drugs used for lung or ENT disorders: Oral and/or nasal decongestants: ephedrine, naphazoline, oxymetazoline, phenylephrine, pseudoephredine, tuaminoheptane and xylometazoline; Inhaled mannitol (Bronchitol); Nintedanib (Ofev); Roflumilast (Daxas)

There are none in this one list consisting of 107 medicines considered “harmful”, i medicines used for psychiatric disorders and depression. Or to quit smoking. Therefore, it is better to pay attention and visit the medical journal site more often, so as to stay updated on any critical issues of the drugs on the market.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)