With MultiVersus being released as an open beta, the hottest fighting game right now might be Street Fighter 6, which will launch next year on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. One of the confirmed returning characters is Guile, who once made his debut in Street Fighter II with perhaps the most classic theme and staging of all Capcom fighters.

So, will Capcom be able to offer something equally iconic to Street Fighter 6 when it comes to fighting on Guile’s stage? Well, judge for yourself as Capcom has shared the thread on Twitter, just press below to listen.

We think it’s a bit lacking in the personality department, as nothing really implies it’s the military guy Guile it represents (probably any character). Then again, it’s not bad at all, we just wonder if it’ll deliver that iconic feel. what do you think?