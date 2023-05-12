Home » Listening, smiling and respecting the Charter of Kindness in Healthcare – Medicine
Listening, smiling and respecting the Charter of Kindness in Healthcare – Medicine

Encourage health professionals to adopt non-confrontational behaviors in the workplace, stimulating them to listen to the patient, protect the environment and have a kind attitude towards themselves and towards others. These are some of the recommendations contained in the Charter of Kindness for Healthcare Professionals, published on the occasion of International Nurses Day.
The document, edited by the technical-scientific nursing association Ahna Italia in collaboration with GentleTude, promotes ethical behavior in the health sector. The proposed recommendations find inspiration in the guidelines of the World Movement for Kindness, founded in Tokyo in 1997. Among these, welcoming others with a smile, dedicating time to listening to the assisted person, learning to manage conflicts by promoting non-violent communication , respect and value diversity, as a great source of growth. The Charter then recommends sharing knowledge, adopting good practices for environmental protection and respect for animals, creating a humane and inclusive space in the working environment.
Finally, be kind and compassionate to yourself as well.
“The Charter of Kindness, which was also submitted to the Italian Institute of Bioethics, is an important milestone because it emerges from the joint consultation of all our associated health professionals”, explains Silvia Oggioni, president of the Ahna Italia association. The document, she concludes, “is a first step in the direction of feeling good about ourselves in order to take better care of others”.

