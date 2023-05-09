Listening to music from an early age has an «anti-aging» effect on some areas of the brain – breaking latest news

Of Cesare Peccarisi

Those who have had extensive musical training can mitigate or even avoid age-related audio-visual decline, especially the so-called selective listening decay known as the cocktail party effect

A study by researchers from the Institute of Psychiatry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences directed by Du Y, published in Science Advanceconfirms that music – beyond the aesthetic enjoyment – it can have benefits on the brain, especially in the elderly. The research was conducted on musicians and non-musicians, old and young, using functional magnetic resonance imaging, which shows which brain areas are activated when any activity is performed: it has shown that those who have had extensive musical training can mitigate or even avoid age-related audio-visual decline, in particular the so-called selective listening decay known as the cocktail party effect, which indicates difficulty in understanding the neighbor’s words in the shouting of a crowded room or even just at a restaurant table. In the cocktail party test old players come out brighter than their peers who have never played and sometimes even better than the younger musicians.

Functional protection Functional resonance imaging indicated that their brains adopt two functional countermeasures: one for protection and one for compensation. This puts in place an operation that allows the sounds of the voice to be stored in the sensory-motor brain areas, which even young non-musicians can do, but not the elderly without musical training. Once forfeited, such sounds are sorted better than even young players can do and this ability appears directly related to the period of musical training: the longer it was, the better the brain knows how to put the sounds of words in order. And yet there is an advantage that a young person can have at his disposal, regardless of his musical preparation: a better lip-visual interpretation of the voicein a confusing situation like that of the cocktail party. See also "Let's break the loneliness of the disease"

Compensation Compared to their musically ignorant peers, older musicians have more activation of the frontotemporal areas with which we can all perform many functions, becoming multitasking. At the same time they disable the so-called default mode netwok (see below), so that choosing the important impulses and leaving aside the useless ones like the background noise of the cocktail party.

Connections preserved The anti-aging effect of musical training therefore allows you to preserve the sensory-motor mechanisms until a late age which when young develop with connections between the fronto-parietal neuronal network and that distributed in different cortical and subcortical areas called default mode networkparticularly active in the rest and in passive activities such as meditationtwo moments in which the brain cleans itself of superfluous mnemonic traces, reinforcing the useful ones, so much so that after a good night’s sleep, memories improve.

Music is good The results of this study confirm those of another study, just published in NPJ Science and Learning by Japanese researchers from the Universities of Kobe, Nonoichi and Hokkaido directed by Chiaki Ishiguro, who demonstrates how pupils who combine the study of music with other subjects are those with the best scholastic record. The Japanese researchers were so surprised by the result that they intend to repeat the study to verify whether, beyond music, factors such as the intelligence quotient or the personal motivation of the individual student can influence the school career.