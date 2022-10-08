Home Health Listeria, 75 year old dies in Campobasso hospitalized in intensive care: he would have consumed ricotta
Listeria, 75 year old dies in Campobasso hospitalized in intensive care: he would have consumed ricotta

Listeria, 75 year old dies in Campobasso hospitalized in intensive care: he would have consumed ricotta

The elderly man had been hospitalized for days in serious condition, it would be the second death from listeriosis in a few days

A 75-year-old man in Bojano, in the province of Campobasso, died after contracting listeriosis. It would be the fifth death recorded in Italy since 2020 linked to the Listeria bacterium, the second in a few days. The elderly man had been hospitalized for several days in the intensive care unit of the hospital in the Molise capital Cardarelli, in conditions immediately considered very serious due to the coexistence of other pathologies. He ended up in ICU after eating probably some ricotta. The Hygiene office has started all the necessary investigations to trace the type of food that caused the infection.

