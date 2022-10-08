Professional journalist since 2017, I write about economic and political news and current affairs, I have always been interested in social and sport issues. Passionate about music, I have had several experiences on the radio. After my master’s in journalism in Turin, for years I have been going up and down from Palermo, where I was born and, for now, I have returned.











A 75-year-old man in Bojano, in the province of Campobasso, died after contracting listeriosis. It would be the fifth death recorded in Italy since 2020 linked to the Listeria bacterium, the second in a few days. The elderly man had been hospitalized for several days in the intensive care unit of the hospital in the Molise capital Cardarelli, in conditions immediately considered very serious due to the coexistence of other pathologies. He ended up in ICU after eating probably some ricotta. The Hygiene office has started all the necessary investigations to trace the type of food that caused the infection.

Listeria, the alert from the Ministry of Health

The alert from the Ministry of Health has been triggered in recent days “following the increase in clinical cases of food listeriosis registered in various Italian regions, due to the contamination of food by the bacterium Listeria monocytogen” as stated in a press release on the Healthcare website.

In particular, the attention was raised reporting of batches of würstel based on poultry meat produced by the Tre Valli Agricultural Cooperative contaminated by Listeria: these are those corresponding to codes 1785417 and 01810919, withdrawn from the market together with all those produced before 12 September 2022, as a precaution.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Health ordered the recall of sandwiches with salmon and mayonnaise of the brand “Gli Allegri Flavors”, always for the risk of contamination from the pathogen.

The company has withdrawn from the market the lots number 22952 1 and 22952 2, with the recommendation “not to consume the product, to return it to the point of sale for refund or replacement by 10 October”.

On Tuesday an 80-year-old man died in Alexandria with symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes meningitis. The elder used to eat raw sausages and the suspicion is that the bacterial infection developed after consuming one.

The Zooprophylactic Institute of Turin is carrying out analyzes of the food in the victim’s fridge to ascertain whether it is the same strain of food listeriosis that has spread in recent months and which has led to the withdrawal of 4 million packs of sausages produced by the cooperative Agricola Tre Valli and also marketed by other large companies that source their supplies from the company.

Until the case of Campobasso, they had been registered in Italy for two years now 66 clinical cases of listeriosis and four victims. As specified by the Ministry of Health, the deaths occurred in December 2021, March 2022 and June 2022 in Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna, up to the last in Alessandria, and all concerned immunocompromised or particularly fragile people.

What is Listeria

The bacterium Listeria monocytogenesresponsible for listeriosis, is transmitted to humans mainly by food: present in the soil, water and vegetation, it can contaminate various foods such as milk, vegetables, soft cheeses, undercooked meats, slightly seasoned sausages.

Anyone can contract the infection, but listeriosis usually occurs in debilitated, immunosuppressed subjects and in pregnant women in which the disease occurs in a more severe form.

The symptoms are different depending on the infectious dose and the state of health of the affected individual and can range from flu-like or gastrointestinal forms with high fever to, in subjects at risk, to septicemic forms, meningitis or abortion.

FAQ How is listeria taken?





The bacterium present in soil, water and vegetation is transmitted to humans via food, with the consumption of food that is badly stored and eaten raw. In particular, it can be found in milk, vegetables, soft cheeses, undercooked meats or slightly seasoned sausages. What are the symptoms of listeriosis?





The infection is usually asymptomatic. But it can manifest itself with symptoms flu-like (fever, pain) and gastrointestinal (nausea, vomiting and diarrhea). In severe cases it can cause meningitis, high fever, miscarriage and septicemia, and lead to death. How is the risk of listeriosis prevented?





By cooking the food at least 65 degrees. However, contamination can also occur after cooking, for example in the refrigerator. This is why it is always recommended to reheat leftovers.



