Listeria alarm on some batches of gorgonzola and bacon: recall notice

Listeria alarm for some batches of gorgonzola and bacon. The Ministry of Health has published a recall notice for some products sold by MD chain supermarkets due to a possible microbiological risk due to the possible presence of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall concerns the brand produced by the company Igor Srl, in Cameri, in the province of Novara. The products in question are Gorgonzola DOP sold under the “Dolce Lettere dall’Italia” brand with batch number 10427001, Gorgonzola DOP “Dolce Lettere dall’Italia” with batch number 10427002 and Gorgonzola DOP “Dolce Malga Paradiso” with batch number lot 10427001.

Also affected by a recall is a batch of salted, roasted stretched pancetta and pancetta all’asse produced by Salumificio Bonalumi, produced on 27 March 2023 in a factory in Mozzo, in the province of Bergamo.

Consumers who have previously purchased products affected by the recalls are advised to return them to the point of sale.

Listeriosis, or the disease caused by this bacterium, usually presents itself as gastroenteritis within a few hours of ingesting contaminated food. In some rare cases it can lead to the onset of meningitis, encephalitis and septicemia. In recent months, several products had been recalled due to the risk of contamination from listeria, such as chicken frankfurters, salmon sandwiches and chocolate pancakes, cooked ham, sweet gorgonzola, chicken strips and horsemeat.