Listeria and salmonella alarm in salami, three brands withdrawn: here are which ones

Salmonella and listeria in salami, three lots withdrawn: what’s happening

The Ministry of Health has ordered the Immediate withdrawal for some batches of cured meats, contaminated by the presence of bacteria, in particular salmonella and listeria. The recall refers to yesterday’s days, this is the official list of “indicted” salami, currently banned from marketing:

Sweet local salami under the Mariga brand. Lot 41/2023 and plant identification mark IT805 L CE

Loaf of salami from Salumificio Colombo. Lot L859 (1369) and identification mark of the plant/producer IT 1288 L CEE

Sweet salami stick from Salumificio Colombo. Lot 99L 1369 and identification mark of the plant IT 1288 L CEE

The first of these alerts affects a lot produced at Vicenzawhich reported traces of listeria, while the other two – arrived just today – both involve a single sausage factory, based in Lecco, following the detection of traces of salmonella.

Salmonella and listeria, what they are and how dangerous they are to health

The listeria it is a bacterium that usually manifests itself with gastrointestinal symptoms; in fact it can arise as acute gastroenteritis and fever, a few hours after having ingested the bacterium but in some forms even up to 70 days after incubation. In the most serious outcomes, however, meningitis, encephalitis and severe septicemia can be found and in pregnant women, listeriosis – documented above all in the first trimester – can cause abortion, stillbirth, premature birth and neonatal infections.

The salmonella instead it is a bacterium that is caused by simple disorders of the gastrointestinal tract (fever, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The most serious forms – which include bacteremia or focal infections of the bones and meninges – occur above all in frail subjects, i.e. people with immune system. I symptoms of the disease they can appear between 6 and 72 hours after ingestion of contaminated food (but more commonly occur after 12-36 hours) and last for 4-7 days. In most cases, the disease has a benign course and does not require hospitalization, but sometimes the infection requires hospitalization.

Bacteria alert in food, which ones are most at risk

In particular, the foods most prone to contamination I am:

raw (or undercooked) eggs and egg derivatives;

raw milk and raw milk derivatives (including powdered milk);

meat and derivatives (especially if undercooked);

sauces and salad dressings;

preparations for cakes, creams;

artisanal and commercial ice cream;

fruits and vegetables (watermelons, tomatoes, seedlings, melons, lettuce, unpasteurized cider and orange juice), contaminated during cutting.

Given that surfaces and tools and – any element handled by infected people – can also carry the infection.

