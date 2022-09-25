The Ministry of Health has issued an official statement in which it explains that attention remains very high for the increase in clinical cases of listeriosis feeding which have been registered in various Italian regions. And that are due to the contamination of food by a bacterium. The checks carried out by the working group set up by the dicastery to deal with the spread of the pathogen led to the discovery of a correlation between some hospitalizations and the consumption of sausage of a well-known brand. Within the manufacturing company, the presence of listeria was confirmed through sampling operations.

What is the Listeria bacterium and what symptoms does it cause in humans

The Listeria monocytogenes it’s a bacterium ubiquitous that can be present in soil, water and vegetation. It can contaminate various foods – such as milk, vegetables, soft cheeses, undercooked meats and slightly seasoned sausages – through which it reaches humans. It resists very well to low temperatures and drying in foods stored at refrigeration temperatures (4° C), but is sensitive to ordinary domestic cooking temperatures.

The infections from listeria are quite common, although in healthy children and adults they do not cause severe symptoms in races. However, in debilitated or immunosuppressed individuals and in pregnant women, the bacterium can also cause serious illness.

I symptoms they vary from person to person and, as already mentioned, from the positive patient’s state of health.

In less severe forms it presents with flu-like symptoms ( pains , fever , tiredness ) and on the stomach and intestines ( nausea , He retched , diarrhea ).

, , ) and on the stomach and intestines ( , , ). In more severe forms, listeriosis can lead to the development of meningitis o septicemia e all’abortion.

How to prevent listeria contamination and infections at the table

For this it is good to lend maximum Attention the correct methods of conservation, preparation and consumption of food. As in the case of frankfurters, which must always be consumed after cooking. Here are some basic hygiene rules in the handling of foods that drastically reduce the risk of contracting bacteria of the genus listeria.

Wash your hands often.

Frequently clean surfaces (worktops, hobs, sinks) and materials that come into contact with food (utensils, appliances, dish towels).

Never mix raw, cooked and ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator or in closed containers.

Cook the food well following the instructions on the label.

Do not prepare foods to be consumed after cooking too early. Always reheat leftovers before consumption.

Do not leave perishable foods at room temperatures and always respect the storage temperatures indicated on the label.

Würstel withdrawn from supermarkets for listeria: contaminated batches

The Ministry of Health makes it known that they are in place other investigations on other products that could be related to cases of listeriosis in humans in different Italian regions. According to what has emerged so far, the responsible strain would be Listeria ST 155 detected within wϋrstel based on poultry meat (pollo e turkey) of the company Tre Valli Farmwhich also produces meat for branded products Aia.

Positive lots have the following identification codes: il 1785417 and it 01810919. As a maximum precaution, however, the Ministry of Health and the company itself invite consumers to pay attention to all packs of sausage produced before 12 September 2022. Agricola Tre Valli has issued a notice regarding Wudy Aia classic, Wudy Aia cheese e Wudy Aia classic snack expiring between September 20, 2022 and December 5, 2022. If you have already purchased them, you can bring them back to the point of sale and ask for their replacement.

Just last week another call was issued, found here, for another food contaminated with listeria. And in the same days another food raised the alarm for chemical risk, as explained here. It is not the first time that frankfurters have been withdrawn from supermarkets due to listeria. Here is the latest case, from last month.