«It is important that the food product can be traced. So beware of street vendors.” This is the advice of the director of the Prevention department of the Asl of Caserta Giancarlo Ricciardelli, in the aftermath of a new alert regarding Poseidon brand smoked salmon fillets to be cooked weighing 150 g. This alert was launched by the veterinarians of the Bologna Local Health Authority following sampling at a point of sale and this product was also distributed in Caserta. The possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes has been identified.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Other reports of this type have been recorded by the Asl of Caserta in recent weeks and also in those other circumstances that have affected products such as frankfurters and frozen cod which were followed by withdrawal from the market. “The decision to publish food alerts on the site is motivated precisely by the intention of warning citizens who easily explore the official site of the ASL,” explains the director of the Prevention Department, Ricciardelli.

The fact is that now, with the holidays approaching, it is right to pay attention to what you buy and the food products to choose, especially those that are part of the traditional cuisine and not very consumed at other times of the year.

«It is preferable to buy in establishments that have a traceable distribution network and know the origin and conservation of the product – warns Ricciardelli – From this it follows that it would be advisable to avoid street vendors who do not exercise the series of controls to which the products are subjected over the counter”.

In any case, sweep checks are carried out in the exercises: “there are teams of both veterinarians and collective prevention which proceed throughout the territory, through the districts”, explains the director. Food alerts are important as they contain the risk of infectious diseases such as salmonella or in any case of diseases related to viruses, bacteria and parasites.

«There are parasitic diseases that can even cause death – continues director Ricciardelli – This happens in some species of fish. There are also parasitic diseases called echinoccocosis transmissible through pork. In any case, it is good to pay attention to the warnings in order to interpret any symptoms appropriately ».

This is possible where symptoms occur, which, for example, “may not happen for salmonella, where the person who does not show symptoms can in turn contaminate other food products and risk infecting other people as well”.

Then there are other types of contamination, «more coarse – explains the director of Collective Prevention – such as, for example, the presence of metal elements or components foreign to the food. Also in this case the food alert is triggered and the consequential withdrawal from the market». A few weeks ago there was also the case of vegetables sold as normal vegetables but which were actually mandrakes: “There, unfortunately, misunderstanding was possible because the diversity of the plant’s leaves could be overlooked”.

In any case, citizens must pay attention to the production date, the expiry date, the conservation method, even when once the product has been opened there is a time frame within which to consume it.

«Citizens should be able to immediately access warnings of this type – adds the director of the Prevention department – which is why the decision to publish them on the company’s official website. However, we must not forget that operators who sell food products are educated with specific training courses which, for example, also focus the spotlight on the importance of the cold chain and on how much this must be maintained to safeguard the customer and the product ».

In short, always be alert and pay particular attention to food purchases during this period.