Listeria monocytogenes alarm | stop consuming this product

A notice of recall from the market and stop from the sales of a specific article for Listeria monocytogenes alarm has been issued. The details.

A Listeria monocytogenes alarm involves a food item present on the Italian market. To the point that the authorities concerned had to issue a recall notification, with the document being released over the past few hours.

To ensure the safety of all consumers was, as usual, the Ministry of Health. The slightest hint of risk, even theorized only, is enough to push the Authority to intervene with the utmost speed and without thinking twice about decreeing a food recall.

Ministerial notice in question contains all the information that is useful to be able to recognize this product and thus be able to act accordingly. And the alarm notification for Listeria monocytogenes also refers to how a risk of a microbiological nature has been identified due to the presence of this bacterium.

In situations of food contamination as in the case of Listeriosis, very specific symptoms can occur. Food poisoning can involve situations of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain. Even up to the need to request the intervention of the emergency room.

Listeria monocytogenes alarm, which is the product subjected to food recall

Consumers are advised to return the product with the indicated lot to the point of sale where the purchase was made. Which can be done even without having the receipt with you of reference.

The reported article is represented by the Vitel Tonné brand Viva la Mamma, which is produced and marketed by Piatti Freschi Italia spa. Whose production plant is located in Caresanablot, in the province of Vercelli, in Piedmont. The marked lot is L018314203 with expiration date or minimum retention period al 21/07/2023.

The identification mark of the plant and of the producer is IT 1101 L CE. It is necessary to follow all these references and check that the purchase of one or more units of the lot involved has not taken place.

In that case you must follow the instructions provided by the Ministry of Health to obtain a refund of the amount spent. Or to have the possibility of proceeding with the replacement with goods of another type, equalizing the amount spent for the indicated item.