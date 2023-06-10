Listeria risk. The alert from the Ministry of Health

There is a new Listeria alarm and a consequent new withdrawal of products from Italian stores. This was announced by the Ministry of Health which, on its portal, communicates that various packs of tuna and radicchio sauce sold under the Cucina Nostrana, Fresche Bontà and I Freschissimi brands have been withdrawn from Italian supermarkets. All the sauces were produced by Cucina Nostrana Srl Unipersonale in the factory in via Sergio Toniolo 3 in Maerne di Martellago, in the province of Venice. In the event of a purchase that has already been made, the invitation from the health authorities is “not to consume the product and to bring it back to the point of sale”.

The products are sold in 250 gram trays and there are 4 lots and expiry dates: Cucina Nostrana, lot number 23213 and expiry date 06/23/2023; Fresche Bontà sold in Pam Panorama supermarkets, lot number 23215 and expiry date 06/25/2023; The Freshest from the Alì chain with lot numbers 23212 and 23214 with expiry dates 06/22/2023 and 06/24/2023. The Ministry of Health invites “not to consume the product and bring it back to the point of sale”.

Another recall due to the possible presence of listeria concerns the 100 gram Antipasto Parma Dop IGP produced by Brendolan Service in the Langhirano (PR) plant and marketed in ALDI branches. Also in this case the invitation is not to consume the product and bring it back to the point of sale.

Listeria: what is the bacterium and what are the risks

Listeria Monocytogenes is the bacterium responsible for the food poisoning called Listeriosis. It is widespread in the environment and its characteristic is that it is very resistant.

The main route of transmission for humans is food. Healthy adults and children may occasionally be infected, but rarely develop serious disease unlike debilitated, immunosuppressed, and pregnant women where the disease is more severe. Generally, the disease caused by Listeria presents itself as gastroenteritis within a few hours of ingesting contaminated food. In some rare cases it can lead to the onset of meningitis, encephalitis and septicemia.

The bacterium can easily contaminate foods of animal origin with a high degree of processing such as sliced, minced, portioned meats, delicatessen products, cooked meat-based dishes, soft cheeses and smoked products.

