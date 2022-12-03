Alarm listeria. The Ministry of Health, through a notice published on its website, reported that packs of soft salami of the brand Sa.Mo srl for “detected presence of listeria monocytogenes”. The production batch affected by the recall dates from 10/27/22, produced in the Matelica (Macerata) plant. The producer warns that «the product must not be consumed but brought back to the place of purchase».

FURTHER INFORMATION

Listeria, what is it?

As stated on the Ministry’s website, Listeria monocytogenes is the bacterium responsible for the food poisoning called Listeriosis. It is widespread in the environment and its characteristic is that it is very resistant. The main route of transmission for humans is food. Healthy adults and children may occasionally be infected, but rarely develop serious disease unlike debilitated, immunosuppressed, and pregnant women where the disease is more severe. The severity of the symptoms varies considerably according to the infective dose and the state of health of the affected individual. Listeria monocytogenes resists very well to low temperatures and drying, in foods stored at refrigeration temperature (4°C). On the other hand, it is very sensitive to the usual domestic cooking temperatures of food.

Where can it be found?

Listeria moncytogenes is able to grow and multiply in variable environmental conditions, it also multiplies at low temperatures. It is therefore a ubiquitous bacterium that can be present in soil, water and vegetation and can contaminate various foods such as milk, vegetables, soft cheeses, undercooked meats, slightly seasoned sausages.

What are the symptoms?

Listeriosis can take various clinical forms, from gastroenteritis which occurs within a few hours of ingestion can lead to the onset of meningitis, encephalitis and severe septicemia in the most serious forms.

What foods can it contaminate?

In the environment it can contaminate both raw and cooked foods. In particular, Listeria can easily contaminate foods of animal origin with a high degree of processing such as sliced, minced, portioned meats, delicatessen products, cooked meat-based dishes, soft cheeses and smoked products.

How can we protect ourselves?

The first step in protecting ourselves from Listeria is to read the label, i.e. pay the utmost attention to the correct methods of storing, preparing and consuming the foods indicated on the label on the package. The label is a precious element and it is always necessary to scrupulously read all the indications given on it for the consumption of any type of packaged food.