Yet another case of death per listeriosis. A 75-year-old man, originally from Bojano, in the province of Campobasso, died following complications from infection with the listeria bacterium. He was hospitalized in intensive care at the Carderelli hospital in the capital of Molise. According to what was reconstructed and reported by the national media, he would have ingested a contaminated food. Probably of the ricotta.

The case has now been taken over by the Hygiene Office to trace the food at the origin of the infection. The man suffered from other pathologies and the bacterium would have aggravated his health conditions, leading to his death.

So we go back to talking about listeria after i chicken frankfurter eh sandwiches with salmon and mayonnaise contaminated which have also alarmed the Ministry of Health, which is conducting checks on the exceptional number of cases that have emerged in the last period.

What is listeriosis and what are the symptoms of infection

You can contract the bacterium known as Listeria monocytogenes through raw foods, such as undercooked meat and vegetables, and dairy products and cheeses prepared with unpasteurized milk. The pathogen is eliminated by high temperatures. The infection is called listeriosis and can occur in two forms, a milder and a more severe one.

Form typical . It manifests itself as a classic food poisoning within hours of ingesting contaminated food.

. It manifests itself as a classic food poisoning within hours of ingesting contaminated food. Form systemic o invasive. In this case, the bacterium passes from the intent to the blood and spreads throughout the body, even reaching the nervous system. Symptoms can also arise several months after contamination.

Only a small percentage of people who come in contact with the listeria bacterium develop debilitating or severe symptoms. These are generally cancer patients, subjects immunocompromessidiabetics, elderly people e newborns. They are also at risk pregnant womenwhereas the bacterium can cause miscarriage, premature birth, death or severe fetal harm.

In the typical form, listeriosis manifests itself with fever , nausea , diarrhea e pains muscular .

, , e . In the systemic forms it affects, as already mentioned, the system nervous. Causing migraines, hallucinations, neck stiffening and loss of balance, meningitis. Fragile individuals can develop the SEPSthat is, a generalized, multi-organ infection, and dying.

Listeria bacterium: prevention, diagnosis and treatment

Someone simple rules prevention can eliminate the risk of infections from Listeria monocytogenes and other bacteria that are transmitted to humans through food.

Cook the food completely, following the instructions on the label.

Always wash your vegetables carefully before consuming them.

Separate raw meats from cooked foods from vegetables and from cooked and ready-to-eat foods both in the storage phase, in the pantry and in the fridge, and in preparation, on the worktops.

Avoid the consumption of cheeses and dairy products without pasteurized milk and always make sure of their origin.

Carefully wash your hands and kitchen utensils after making them come into contact with raw food.

Consume perishable foods quickly and always heat leftovers without consuming them directly from the refrigerator.

Listeriosis can be diagnosed through blood tests or spinal fluid tests. The cure consists of one therapy antibiotics which, if given early during pregnancy, can prevent the transmission of the infection to the fetus.

