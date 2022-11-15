Listeria alarm in the province of Foggia. The first ascertained case in Puglia was registered at the “Riuniti” Polyclinic: it is a pregnant woman hospitalized about a week ago. It is still not possible to reconstruct the “chain”, but listeriosis could be linked to the consumption of packaged sausages and sandwiches, for which In recent days, various inspections have been carried out in the Foggiano commercial establishments. The health department of the Region is working to monitor the situation, the bacterium that develops in food can be very dangerous and determine clusters whose origin is often difficult to reconstruct.

Symptoms of the disease

Listeriosis can take on different clinical forms, from acute febrile gastroenteritis more typical of foodborne infections, which occurs within a few hours of ingestion (it is generally self-limiting in healthy subjects), to invasive or systemic, which in the most severe cases it can lead to meningitis, encephalitis and severe septicemia. In the systemic forms the incubation can last up to 70 days. In pregnant women, listeriosis can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth, and neonatal infections. Listeriosis can occur at any time during pregnancy but has been most frequently documented during the third trimester. Listeriosis causes severe illness associated with a high rate of hospitalization and deaths.

Blitz of the Nas: Inspected 320 activities

After the alert issued by the regional node of the SARAM (Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed) of the Puglia Region, the ASL of Foggia activated by starting a capillary activity of control, verification and withdrawal of food products with suspected contamination from Listeria. At the turn of October and November they were inspected about 320 exercises, including warehouses, supermarkets, groceries, butchers and catering activities throughout the provincial territory. The control action concerned several batches of sausages that were subjected to precautionary seizure, before being withdrawn from the sales and administration circuit. The operation aims to protect health and avoid possible outbreaks of foodborne illness. Under the lens are. finished sausages, salmon sandwiches and eggs. Following the infection already confirmed, notified on Saturday last week, the ASL of Foggia carried out a series of further checks in the supermarkets of Foggia, Cerignola and Orta Nova: it emerged that the indicted sandwiches, already the subject of a recall order issued by Ministry of Health on 4 October due to the positivity found, they had been withdrawn from the market for some time.

The danger of Listeria

The ability of Listeria monocytogenes to grow and reproduce at varying temperatures (from refrigeration up to 45C °) and its ability to resist on salty substrates and with acid PH, make it a very resistant bacterium to various environmental conditions. Under favorable conditions it can grow in contaminated food to reach concentrations dangerous for humans. It represents a greater danger if present in ready-to-eat products (Read to Eat) and in those with a long commercial life (shelf-life), kept at refrigeration temperatures for a long time (smoked salmon, hot dogs, soft cheese, fresh blue cheeses, etc.). The infection can manifest itself in two forms: a gastrointestinal with manifestations of fever, vomiting and diarrhea after 24 hours from the ingestion of the contaminated food; the other, more serious and systemic, occurs after ten or more days of incubation, with neurological symptoms (meningitis and sepsis). The subjects most at risk, however, are people with impaired immune systems such as cancer patients, diabetics, patients with HIV infection, the elderly, newborns, pregnant women. The ASL Foggia, therefore, invites the population to consumption of frankfurters only after cooking and purchasing “ready-to-eat” products of animal origin only from authorized dealers, to guarantee a production process that, respecting all the sanitary procedures provided, prevents contamination by Listeria monocytogenes.

