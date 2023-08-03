Listicle: 8 tips on how to easily integrate exercise into everyday life – …

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Exercise is important – the WHO recommends 150 to 300 minutes of endurance training per week. But often there is not enough time for long workouts or a big jog. The current issue of the health magazine “Apotheken Umschau” has put together eight effective tips with which exercise can be easily integrated into everyday life – on the side, so to speak.

Coffee is part of the ritual in the morning? Then add a few squats! Bend your knees every time you go to the machine, as soon as the first drop lands in the cup, it starts: your feet are shoulder-width apart and your back stays straight. Now bend your knees and then push yourself back up.

What’s the point: Squats are great for your leg and glute muscles. Integrating this exercise into everyday life also helps to prevent falls in old age.

The tooth-brushing toe-tapper

You brush your teeth for almost 45 minutes a week. So it’s worth using this time twice as sensibly. Bounce your feet while cleaning – so-called calf lifters. In an upright, shoulder-width stance, stand on tiptoe and lower your feet again in a controlled manner. The challenge: brushing time equals exercise time. Shorten cleaning time because the calves are burning is not valid!

What’s the point: Not only the teeth are polished, but also the calves and foot muscles. A new study suggests exercise may even boost fat burning.

Build small competitions into the walk or commute: a short slalom around the posts becomes a coordination check, the sprint to the train becomes a 100-meter race and the bench becomes an obstacle in the hurdles.

What’s the point: Regular jumping feeds the bones and improves balance.

Gardening means bending, stretching, cutting, chopping without neglecting posture. Every little movement counts. Always keep your back straight. Challenges are welcome: How many branches can I actually cut off in one go without lowering my arms in between? Or you kneel again for every piece of weed.

What’s the point: Gardening isn’t just physical activity – spending time outdoors also reduces anxiety and reduces stress levels.

The classic for more movement in everyday life: stairs instead of elevators. If you dare, you can also vary the distances and climb several steps in one go.

What’s the point: Climbing stairs requires 80 percent of the maximum leg strength. In addition, there are several studies that show that the resting heart rate drops after several weeks of climbing stairs – especially if you take two steps at once.

To hang the washing up? How boring. But: If you shake out the laundry vigorously to good music, you get your body going. A large basket with freshly washed laundry can become a real little endurance unit.

What’s the point: Especially the shoulder girdle and the arms get really warm from the shaking.

Riding to work or shopping saves on fares and burns calories. Build in short sprints from one street sign to the next. Become a sports reporter and comment on the stage victory.

What’s the point: In contrast to running, cycling is very easy on the joints, but also promotes endurance. Important: Don’t endanger others and don’t forget your helmet.

In addition to the spaghetti water, the upper arms also get warm: Keep pushing your arms up off the worktop. The body is stretched and oriented away from the plate.

What’s the point: The whole body is tense and the rear upper arm muscle, the triceps, is challenged.

