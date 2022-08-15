Home Health Listing Suggests New Avatar: The Last Airbender Game Coming – Gamereactor
Listing Suggests New Avatar: The Last Airbender Game Coming

Listing Suggests New Avatar: The Last Airbender Game Coming

A new listing on Amazon Japan reveals the existence of the as-yet-unannounced Avatar: The Last Airbender game. As reported by VGC, the listing claims to be called Avatar: The Last Airbender: Pursuit of Balance, and the listing adds that the game was made for the PlayStation console and will even debut this November.

The fact that it could launch within the next few months (November 8) seems pretty quick considering we haven’t actually heard of the game’s official existence. This is even more true considering that this will be the latest time the beloved anime brand has been adapted into a game since the “Korra Saga” title created by PlatinumGames in 2014.

The listing doesn’t reveal anything else about the title, but there’s no doubt that if November 8 is when its existence will entice us, it won’t be too long before it’s officially announced.

