“Lite with Ilary Blasi and goodbye Isola? Here’s what really happened”

Strip the news has decided to deliver the Golden tapir to Enrico Papi – the second of his career – for alleged tensions with Ilary Blasi during the last episode of The Island of the Famous, when the columnist snatched the envelope with the name of the eliminated from the presenter’s hands. Valerio Staffelli, historical correspondent of the satirical news, intercepted him in the Mediaset studios of Cologno Monzese and asked him: “Why did he do it? Does he suffer from not being the host?”

Isola dei Famosi and the alleged dispute with Ilary: Enrico Papi speaks

“No. When I do television I am very spontaneous. At that moment it just crossed my mind to take the envelope. That’s how I am”he answered enrico daddywho then added: “I have not quarreled with Ilary and they are not kicking me out of the programme”. No goodbye, therefore, to L’Isola dei Famosi, where the conductor took the place of Nicola Savino, who left Mediaset a few months ago. Papi also specified that his last tweetthe one in which he spoke of stupid and envious people, was not addressed to the authors of the reality show – as assumed by more than someone – but it was just a generic message.