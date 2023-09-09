Little girl with a diseased right heart, saved in Massa hospital: abroad they had given up on the operation

A 6-year-old girl of foreign origin suffering from a serious congenital heart disease. The little girl, Aimisei, was born with Heart which beats a right and an anatomical conformation such as to determine different blood circulation.

After being told abroad that it would not be possible to proceed with a definitive operation, the life-saving operation was successfully carried out at the Heart Hospital of the Monasterio Foundation in Massa.

Little girl with her heart on the right, saved

The little girl is affected «by a congenitally correct transposition which consists of a double atrio-ventricular and ventriculo-arterial inversion. A particular anatomy of the heart which – it is explained – “imposes” a physiological correction of blood flows on the body”. Abroad, she reports the Monastery Foundation, the little girl underwent two “palliative” operations. And “the decisive intervention is renounced”, carried out instead in Massa: a multidisciplinary pool studied the child’s heart on a 3D model, then the little girl was operated on by Vitali Pak, who leads pediatric and adult congenital heart surgery. The little girl, after “extraordinary resuscitation work and post-operative care”, was discharged 20 days after the operation: she is fine and has returned to normal life, with her parents and her twin sister Alia.

The story of Amisei

Aimisei was operated on for the first time in 2017, in Berlin, for a repair of the atrioventricular valve, an operation “which is not a definitive answer” as was the second operation, performed the following year, for an insufficiency of the tricuspid valve. The little girl then arrives at the Heart Hospital in Massa where «a definitive corrective operation on another small patient with a right-sided heart associated with double cardiac discordance has already been performed with excellent results. A multidisciplinary consultation is organised”: the team also includes Simona Celi, mechanical engineer, bioengineering researcher and head of the BioCardioLab.

It is she, with the group of researchers who supports her, who creates the 3D model of Aimisei’s heart. «It is on that model that clinicians define the modes of action and decide, together, to perform the definitive ‘double-switch’ operation with a procedure called ‘senning-jatene’, which consists of an atrial switch in which the flows atrial veins are redirected towards the ventricles of respective competence, and in an arterial switch in which the aorta and pulmonary artery are reconnected to the correct ventricles”.

