The developers of Dear Esther and The Chinese Room’s Everyone Goes to Ecstasy have decided to delay production of the PC and console versions of Little Orpheus in the eleventh hour of March because They were concerned that the Soviet setting of the game was too much for some due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This is clearly no longer an issue.

Because the publisher of Secret Mode gave us a new trailer revealing that Little Orpheus will launch on September 13 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch. We’ve been told they’ve scrutinized every little detail in the game and concluded that it shouldn’t offend anyone, meaning no changes have been made in the past five months.