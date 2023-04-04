Essen / Cologne – Finally swimming lessons again, learning to ride a bike, experiencing adventures with other children and going to school. This has recently been possible again for nine-year-old Rosa from Essen.

A year ago, however, Rosa’s world looked very different. Diagnosis: Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS). The girl suffered from a fever and was weak and tired for an unusually long time. She often wanted to be carried, which her parents, Ina Gölzenhalberd and Stephan Struck, didn’t know at all from their otherwise lively daughter. Rosa’s pediatrician referred the family to the clinic. Unfortunately, detailed examinations brought the certainty that Rosa had MDS, a chronic disease of the blood-forming system – a precursor to leukemia.

MDS is caused by malignant genetic changes in the blood-forming cells in the bone marrow. To stop the momentum of change, it soon became clear that Rosa would need a stem cell donation.

Family, friends and neighbors got a lot done in a short time, designed and distributed flyers and organized a large registration campaign together with the DKMS. More than 1,700 people ordered a registration set under the motto: “All for pink”.

“Our child will be healthy again”

“In the first week after we received the diagnosis, the world was turned upside down. But once it became clear what it was all about, we were no longer afraid. The diagnosis dictated the treatment. Rather, we had the trust and belief that our child would recover,” says mother Ina. When Rosa asked if she would recover, Ina replied, “Yes, you will, but it’s going to be a long road.”

“Rosa made it easy for us. She is a very approachable person. Her cheerfulness and serenity helped us a lot,” says Rosa’s father Stephan.

Rosa was lucky: very soon there was a suitable donor, or to be more precise, even two people whose tissue characteristics matched. In June 2022, the student received the stem cells. In July she was allowed to return home.

Her parents made the time in the hospital as pleasant as possible. Rosa’s room was decorated with lots of colorful pictures and family photos, dinosaurs moved in, and there were fresh flowers behind the glass pane. All this helped to make the stay and the treatments a little more colourful. They celebrated their parents’ birthdays together in the hospital. “You can also make yourself nice in the hospital,” says Ina.

Rosa bravely endured the treatments and the transplant. Even if she had a bad day, she was just tired and wanted to sleep. She persevered and found her way back to her typical cheerfulness.

At home, she was slowly but surely making small strides in recovery. She celebrated her ninth birthday in October with a birthday party outside, “at the little wall” with the neighbors and family. She was in contact with her classmates and the teachers the whole time, especially digitally. There were video conferences, online homework and discussions with classmates and teachers. Rosa even received a very special certificate full of A’s for her perseverance, courage, optimism, superpowers and much more.

Little by little things went uphill, the blood values ​​rose, the new immune system started to work and the steps towards everyday life became bigger. At Christmas, Rosa finally got to meet some more friends and family members.

Since the end of March, Rosa has finally been able to go back to school and learn and play with her classmates. Rosa is in third grade.

She particularly likes art and is otherwise very interested in history, even though she didn’t study the subject in elementary school. Rosa always talks about her illness in the past: “I had MDS and I’m healthy again now,” she emphasizes. She knows that she has received new stem cells and recently stated: “Now I have particularly happy cells. I can get up earlier with them.”

“We got help from all sides”

“We look gratefully and happily into the future,” says Stephan Struck. “We’ve had so much support. Every day there was mail or small gifts, including hosts of angels sent to protect us. The neighbors cooked for us when we were in the hospital, and there was and still is great sympathy in other respects.”

When the family looks back on the year 2022, they don’t quarrel. “The year was not black or gray for us, but colorful and actually a good year. We learned what it means to be accompanied. We received help from all sides when we needed help, and that carried us through this time,” says Ina Gölzenlampe.

Ina and Stephan, who are both musicians and have taken a break from work for Rosa, would like more people to register. “We were able to move many people with our story.”

This year at Easter there is no hospital, rather a tour of the Folkwang Museum in Essen, learning to ride a bike, going swimming and a family visit to Darmstadt and Karlsruhe are on the agenda.

Even if it was and still is a long way, Rosa and her parents are happy about everything they have achieved together and look positively and full of confidence into the future.

“The fact that Rosa can go to school again is another big step in our new life. May it continue like this,” says Stephan.