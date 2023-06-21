LITTLE THOMAS, BORN WEIGHING 900 GRAMS, DISCHARGED AFTER 112 DAYS OF NEONATAL INTENSIVE THERAPY

A long and tiring journey, made of love and immense joy, alternating with moments of pain and despair. A path that, for the little Tommaso Iuculano, mother Martina Geminian and father Marco – who live and work in Ferrara – however ended in the best possible way. Because in the end life won.

Thomas was born on February 27, 2023, preterm, 25 weeks, weighing 900 grams. From that day he lived his prime 112 days hospitalized in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara, directed by Dr. Agostina Solinas. For over 4 months, the small and fragile newborn struggled daily overcoming numerous and very serious clinical problems, which gave all the medical and nursing staff a hard time and kept the parents in suspense until his discharge, Monday 19 June.

Today Tommaso has reached the age of the term of gestation (he should have been born last week), weighs 3,300 grams and is fine. The checks and treatments will continue, but in these days we have finally been able to celebrate the great goal of returning home.

The emotion of all the staff of the Department (doctors, nurses, psychologists, physiotherapists and OSS) was strong, especially after reading the 2 letters of thanks from the parents, transformed into pictures that were donated to the Operating Unit.

“A story with a happy ending – comments Dr. Solinas – made of good public health, professional commitment and passion for our work. Especially if recognized by those who have lived, as a parent, on their own shoulders, the most tiring of life’s journeys”.

“These have been very difficult months – comments, moved, the mother Martina – full of anguish and very great concern. But also and above all of a lot of love. We have witnessed a real “fight for life”, not only by our son but also fought by all the staff of the Department who never gave up at any time. A constant challenge that has been won! We have been called constantly to be informed about every aspect of our little one’s clinical journey: just think that Tommaso also received extreme unction. It’s an experience that he’s tried, but also taught us so much. Seeing the personnel of the Department fight has been our strength and has led us to believe in it more and more”.

7% of all those born in Italy (over 30,000 a year) are preterm, that is, they come into the world before the 37th week of gestation. They are children who are born with immaturity of the various organs and are all the more serious the more the birth takes place in advance. These are extremely “fragile” newborns, who must be managed in highly specialized departments, by medical and nursing personnel who must be adequately trained and specialized. This requires high skills, human and technological resources with modern equipment that is not interchangeable with other departments. All this combined with teamwork between all professionals and parents, who are constantly involved.