LIVE Archery, 2023 World Championships LIVE: bronze in the mixed competition, but the pass for the men’s team fades

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

18:43 Our LIVE LIVE text of this Friday of the 2023 Archery World Cup in Berlin ends here. Thank you for following the event in our company. To all friends and readers of OA Sport have a good continuation of the evening.

18:42 Bittersweet day for Italy, off the podium and without a pass for the Olympics as regards the men’s team, on the podium and already towards Paris 2024 as regards the mixed team.

KOREA-GERMANY 5-1. 36-36 the score of the third set, enough for the Asians to get the victory. Second gold of the day for South Korea, silver for the hosts, bronze for Italy!

4-0 Korea. Autopilot for the South Koreans, who score another 38-point set, beating their rivals by just one length.

2-0 Korea. 38-36 for the Asians, who start immediately by inserting high gears.

KOREA-GERMANY – Mixed team gold medal match.

18:30 Lim Sihyeon and Kim Woojin for the Asians, hosts who respond with Kroppen and Unruh.

18:29 Today’s last match is the final for the gold of the mixed team competition between Korea and Germany.

ITALY-TAIPEI 5-3. Not for the faint of heart. The Azzurri needed two 10s to win without having to resort to the shoot-off, and two 10s arrived. Really glacial Tatiana Andreoli and Mauro Nespoli, who put the world medal around their necks and detach the pass for Paris 2024.

BRONZEOOOO ITALY!!!

18:24 20-19 Taipei in the middle of the decisive set.

3-3. Let’s go guys! Fourth consecutive 10 from a splendid Andreoli, and two solid 9 from Nespoli. Taipei can do nothing this time, which surrenders 38-37.

3-1 Taipei. Andreoli was perfect with two 10s, Nespoli did well with the 9-10 series, but the Taipei archers responded in kind by finding the 39-39..

2-0 Taipei. Uphill start for the Azzurri, with Nespoli who still has to dispose of the waste of fourth place in the men’s team. 36-32 the score in favor of the Asians.

ITALY-TAIPEI – Final for the bronze mixed team tournament.

18:09 Mauro Nespoli and Tatiana Andreoli challenge Tang Chin and Lei Chien. Here we go, the meeting begins!

18:05 Here we are again friends of OA Sport. Last Italian chance to get on the podium of these 2023 Archery World Championships. Everything is ready for Italy-Taipei, final for the bronze medal of the mixed team event.

17:55 A few minutes break and the awarding of the men’s team tournament before continuing with the finals of the mixed test. It will be immediately Italy-Taipei for the bronze medal. See you later!

KOREA-Türkiye 6-2. Gold medal for the Korean phenomena, for which a lower level performance than the semi-final with Italy is enough to overcome the excellent Turks. 57-52 the score of the last set.

4-2 Korea. Asians who register the mechanisms again, imposing themselves in the third set with a score of 56-55.

2-2. Surprisingly, Turkey draws. On the shields Gazoz, who gives him the 10th of 56-55.

2-0 Korea. Solid start for the Asians, who win the first set with a score of 56-54.

KOREA-Türkiye – Final for men’s team gold.

17:33 We proceed quickly with the final between South Korea and Türkiye.

17:30 There will be two new chances of qualifying for the Olympics in the 2024 season. The ranking, which today would smile at the Azzurri, is the last foothold.

ITALY-JAPAN 2-6. Bitter Friday for the Italian men’s team, who miss the appointment with the podium and with the pass for Paris 2024. Fourth set concluded with the score of 57-53 for the Japanese, who let themselves go to a contained exultation.

17:26 Reassured, the Japanese place a peremptory 29. We need a sporting miracle.

17:25 8-10-9 for a total of 27 for the blues in the middle of the fourth set.

4-2 Japan. Finally we start to fight. Excellent third set by the Azzurri, who impose themselves with a resounding 57-51.

17:21 Here comes the mistakes of the Japanese. 29-25 Italy in the middle of the third set.

17:20 9-10-10. Come on guys it’s not over!

17:19 We need a strong reaction from the Azzurri, on whose faces discouragement begins to appear.

4-0 Japan. Too many mistakes of the Italian archers. Japan takes advantage of this by closing the second set with a score of 54-51.

2-0 Japan. Uphill start for the Azzurri. Heavy the 7 caught by Paoli with the last arrow. First set for the Japanese with a score of 54-52.

17:10 27-26 for the Italians in the middle of the first set.

ITALY-JAPAN – Final for the bronze medal.

17:08 Here we are. It’s the Azzurri’s turn to aim for the bronze medal!

17:02 Final for the bronze which was scheduled for 17.00, we will obviously have to wait a few minutes to allow the archers of Japan a slight psychophysical recovery. See you later!

JAPAN-Türkiye 4-5. Sensational comeback of the Turks, who impose themselves with the score of 29-28 in the shoot-off. It will therefore be Italy-Japan the final for the bronze and the Paris 2024 pass.

4-4. The second semi-final will be decided in the shoot-off. Great reaction from Turkey, who wins the fourth set by beating their opponents again 57-56. Now three arrows for each team.

4-2 Japan. Nakanishi wastes the first match point by shooting the arrow on the 8. Turkey thus wins the third set with a score of 57-56.

4-0 Japan. The Asians travel quickly towards the all-eastern final with South Korea after 56-53 in the second set.

2-0 Japan. 54-52 for the Japanese, who take advantage of a couple of mistakes by their opponents by controlling the margin in the second half of the set.

Türkiye-JAPAN – Second semifinal men’s team competition.

16:34 We continue with the second semifinal between Türkiye and Japan. Gazoz, Tumer and Yildirmis for the Turks, Japanese who respond with Furukawa, Saito and Nakanishi.

ITALY-KOREA 2-6. The Koreans don’t tremble, who close with a flourish by winning the fourth set with a score of 58-54. The Azzurri tried, who will later challenge Turkey or Japan for the bronze medal and a place at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

16:28 Two 10s and a 9 for Korea. We need a sporting miracle.

16:27 27 for the Azzurri after the first three arrows. Heavy the 8 of a nervous Nespoli.

4-2 Korea. Third set Italy! 58-56, they are wrong too! Azzurri who are still in the race.

16:23 The response from the Asians is not long in coming, who with 29 chase Italy in the middle of the third set.

16:22 10-10-10! There is the reaction of the Azzurri. Now it’s the Koreans’ turn.

4-0 Korea. 59-53 and second partial dominated by the Asians. We have to react to turn this semi-final around.

16:18 29-26 Korea after the first three arrows of the second set. Only 7 caught by Paoli.

2-0 Korea. Sin. The Azzurri give up the first set with a score of 57-56. The 10s have arrived from Nespoli and Musolesi, with Paoli’s arrow hissing the line that separates the 9 from the big target.

16:14 57 points for the Asians in this first set. It takes three 10s.

16:12 29-27 Korea in the middle of the first set. 10 for Musolesi, 9 for Nespoli, 8 for Paoli.

ITALY-KOREA – Semifinal team competition

16:09 And here are the six protagonists who are about to take a stand. Start Italy-Korea!

16:07 It is windy in the competition area. Element that will condition the choices of the archers.

16:05 Although slightly late, we are approaching the most awaited moment of the day in Italy. It’s up to the blues! Mauro Nespoli, Federico Musolesi and Alessandro Paoli fearlessly challenge Kim Woojin, Lee Woo Seok and Kim Je Deok.

16:01 It’s time for the awards ceremony for the women’s team tournament. The German national anthem then plays.

15:57 The home crowd cheers. Germany beating France 5-3 to win the gold medal in the women’s team event. Bronze goes to Mexico, who had previously beaten the Netherlands with a score of 5-3.

15:53 ​​The second semifinal will see Japan and Türkiye face off. At the end of the men’s finals, space for the races for the medals of the mixed competition. Azzurri who will challenge Chinese Taipei for the bronze.

15:50 Fourth set of a balanced women’s final between France and Germany. At 16.03 space for the men’s semifinals with Italy-South Korea.

15:47 Good afternoon and welcome back to the written LIVE LIVE of the final phase of the team tests of the 2023 World Archery Championships. The women’s final is about to end in Berlin.

Good morning and welcome to LIVE LIVE text of a new exciting day of the 2023 Archery World Championships. In Berlin the medals of the team competitions are awarded, with theItalia male who will try to get on the podium and consequently detach the pass for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Mauro Nespoli, Federico Musolesi and Alessandro Paoli will challenge the masters of the South Korea. The Azzurri, after the thrill suffered on their debut against Israel, faced the following rounds in crescendo, first clearly overcoming the USA of the Ellison phenomenon, then the formidable Indonesia.

The semi-finals will start at 16.03, followed by the finals which will award the medals. It will not be possible to follow the event live on TV, while there will be streaming on the Olympic Channel. OA Sport will offer you LIVE LIVE written minute by minute of the event. Have fun and go blue!

Photo: Archery Federation

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

