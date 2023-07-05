Live as long as possible: “I intend to live to be around 115 years old!”

I am 67 years old and my father will soon be 97 years old – and still quite vital. He has overtaken all his siblings and old friends and is valued by many for his vitality. His father lived to be 89 years old, which means he surpassed him by 8 years.

If I survive my father by 8 years I will be 105 years old. By then, medicine will have progressed considerably, cancer and many diseases can be defeated and body cells can be reprogrammed, so that I can maybe add another 10 years and thus live to be 115 years old.

Exercise, nutrition, supplements: our keys to a long life

But first things first: I happened upon a post by Prof. David A. Sinclair , the longevity guru. I could see much of what he preaches in my father’s behavior.

Gene: My father, Heinz H., comes from a winegrowing family and some of his ancestors lived to be proud 100 years old. He occasionally drinks red wine and has been eating red grapes (resveratrol) daily for years.

Movement: My father has always been very active. As a young man, he and his friends rode their bikes 500 kilometers from Wiesbaden to Salzburg – and back! He still walks a kilometer a day with the walker and does 30 minutes of stretching every morning after getting up to stay flexible.

Social Bonds: Every year at the end of the year he calls all his acquaintances and remaining friends for small talk. He maintains social contacts and is still very active mentally.

He is religiously motivated: Dan Buettner, Blue Zone expert and author, has traveled the Blue Zones worldwide and found that in all of these hotspots of longevity, the elderly in particular cultivate a deep religiosity. This leads to inner trust and peace of mind.

Nourishment: My father only eats three small meals a day, like the Okinawa people who stop eating when they are 80% full. Every morning there is a grated apple with the juice of a lemon and an orange and a handful of blueberries and a boiled chicken egg. We switched coffee and tea in favor of green tea. We generally eat a lot from the Mediterranean diet: fresh vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, sauerkraut, beetroot or potatoes, salad with our own garden herbs, olive oil, garlic, turmeric, ginger and rosemary. Tofu, fish such as herring, cod and sardines also often end up on the plate, but we have completely banned meat from the kitchen with the exception of poultry.

Dietary supplements: My dad and I take quercetin, resveratrol, NMN, vitamin D and omega 3 (fish oil capsules) and a tablespoon of wheat germ (spermidine). I became aware of these substances through internet research. On doctor’s advice, my father is also taking metformin, which is known to have anti-aging effects and lower cancer rates.

I feel powerful and resilient

After three years of taking dietary supplements, I feel very good, my blood levels are good and I feel able to perform and work under pressure. Skin folds on the forehead and corners of the eyes have disappeared. I almost never get sick from contact with people who have a cold. For the past two years, I’ve been sleeping with the window open and without heating, even in winter. I’ve been doing sports for an hour (sometimes up to 8) hours a day, mostly cycling or hiking.

In addition, I have not watched television for over 20 years, except for the occasional news or documentaries. I also don’t have a screen workstation. I go to sleep as early as possible and wake up with the birds. So I have a long deep sleep phase, which is conducive to the formation of growth hormones (HGH).

By attending philosophy and psychology lectures and meditation courses and visiting and making friends with people from Buddhist countries, I am deeply relaxed and have developed good stress management.

I also tried to minimize my material possessions (similar to the monks in the Middle Ages, who were then able to make important discoveries) in order to have more time for the important things in life.

