LIVE Athletics, European U20 2023 LIVE: Mattia Furlani amazing! It’s gold in the long jump!

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

17.40 The blue has decided not to jump, that’s okay! Gold medal for Italy with the spearhead of the blue expedition to these European Championships: the Lazio player arrived within a centimeter of the personal (8.23 his best measure today), and by a centimeter he managed to take the victory on the Bulgarian Saraboyukov.

17.38 We are now awaiting Mattia’s last jump, we will see if he can improve.

17.37 NO THAT’S FA SARABOYUKOV! OROOOOOOOOOO FURLANIII!

17.36 It’s Saraboyukov’s time: if the Bulgarian were to do worse than 8.23 ​​meters, Furlani would be the gold medal.

17.35 Ramon Wipfli (Switzerland) is the best in the second battery: the Swiss, with a time of 1:49.48, precedes the French Ouerrat (1:49.51) and the Estonian Krunbergs (1:49.56). Eliminated Giovanni Lazzaro, who closed the race in fifth place.

17.32 Everything is ready for the second battery of the men’s 800 meters: Italy relies on Giovanni Lazzaro.

17.30 8.07 for Furlani with the fifth jump: the blue, one round from the end, is ahead of everyone in the long jump with the measure of 8.23 ​​meters. Behind him we find the Bulgarian Saraboyukov (8.22) and the Ukrainian Masiuk (7.97).

17.28 Ronaldo Olivo (Spain) imposes himself with a time of 1:48.04 ahead of the German Stepanov (1:48.32) and the Hungarian Kubasi (1:48.47). Fifth position for Angiono, who is already out of the race for the 800m final.

17.27 Nothing for the Bulgarian, now it’s time for Furlani.

17.26 It’s up to Saraboyukov for the fifth test in the long jump.

17.25 The first battery of the men’s 800 meters is about to begin: Gabriele Angiono is present for Italy.

17.22 Very high time for Purbrick, who is definitively eliminated from the 110-meter hurdles race.

17.21 The Bulgarian does not improve, null for Furlani in the fourth attempt.

17.19 Meanwhile, the British Purbrick must repeat his test in the 110-meter hurdles, given that in his semifinal he was slowed down by the fall of an adjacent obstacle.

17.17 It’s up to Saraboyukov for the fourth test in the long jump.

17.14 Unfortunately Lucrezia De Noni does not manage to qualify for the final: the sixth place won with a time of 2:08.03 is not enough. Victory for the Swiss Werro (2:05.34), ahead of the Norwegian Hoelsveen (2:05.47), the Irish O’Neill third, who effectively eliminated Flavia Bianchi from the final with a time of 2:07.50.

17.11 It’s time for the last battery of the women’s 800 meters: Lucrezia De Noni will be the third cartridge available for the blue team after Kabangu and Bianchi.

17.09 The hammer throw competition is won by the Cypriot Savva, who wins the gold medal with the measure of 64.69. Silver for the German Julien (62.92), bronze for the Hungarian Csatari (62.47).

17.07 7.37 for Francesco Inzoli with the third jump, the Milanese is eliminated and closes his race in 12th place.

17.05 Flavia Bianchi closes her battery in fourth place with a time of 2:07.77 and has to wait for the outcome of the last heat to see if she will be able to qualify for the final. She won for the Czech Holubova (2:06.30), ahead of the British Ives (2:06.46) and the Romanian Costiuc (2:06.78).

17.03 The qualifications in the men’s high jump have ended: Edoardo Stronati and Matteo Sioli have qualified for the final, the measure of 2.11 obtained on the second attempt is valid for both.

17.01 It’s time for the second battery of the women’s 800 meters, with Italy lining up Flavia Bianchi.

16.59 Third less competitive jump for Furlani from 7.87 meters.

16.57 KABANGU IN THE FINAL! Last 200 meters of comeback for the blue who qualifies for the last act thanks to the second position conquered with a time of 2:08.04. First position for the Turkish Kocak (2:07:74).

16.56 Meanwhile outside Rodeghiero in the high jump, instead Sioli and Stronati managed to overcome the measure of 2.11 on the second attempt.

16.54 Everything is ready for the start of the women’s 800m batteries: in the first there will be the blue Ngalula Gloria Kabangu.

16.52 Again a null for Inzoli.

16.50 Attention to Saraboyukov: the Bulgarian improves further and moves to just one centimeter from Furlani! No one could have expected this performance from the Balkans.

16.47 In the meantime, the women’s hammer throw competition is led by the Cypriot Valentina Savva with the measure of 64.64 meters, second at the moment the Magyar Csatari (62.47), third the Polish Duszkiewicz (61.93).

16.45 Nothing for Rodeghiero, Stronati and Sioli on the first attempt at 2.11 in the high jump.

16.43 No jump for the reigning U-18 European champion.

16.41 It’s time for Mattia Furlani! Second attempt for the Lazio player.

16.38 In the men’s high jump Stronati did very well, who exceeded the measure of 2.07 meters on the first attempt: Sioli and Rodeghiero also did it, but for them there was an error in the first attempt.

16.36 POLZONETTI IN THE FINAL! With the penultimate time available, the blue qualifies for the last act of the 100 hurdles. Victory for the German Schneider (13.13) ahead of the Slovenian Andolsek and the British Duncton.

16.35 Siirtola disqualified for false start, you have to start all over again.

16.33 Nothing for Inzoli, in the meantime we must point out the incredible performance of the Bulgarian Bozhidar Saraboyukov, who obtained a measurement of 8.18 meters, just five centimeters from Furlani, improving his personnel by more than twenty centimeters.

16.31 All ready for the start of the second semifinal of the women’s 100 hurdles, here are the participants:

CRO WILD Mia

IS MILLEND Anna Maria

SLO ANDOLŠEK Lana

FRA BOUIJOUX Auceane

GER SCHNEIDER Rosina

ITA POLZONETTI Heavenly

GBR DUNCTON Jessica

FIN SIIRTOLA Siiri

16.28 It’s time for Francesco Inzoli for the first jump.

16.27 Lia Flotow (Germany) wins the first semifinal with a time of 13.29, ahead of the Swiss Guignard (13.30) and the Croatian Koscak (13.32).

16.25 It’s time for the first semifinal of the women’s 100m hurdles, Celeste Polzonetti will be engaged in the second.

16.23 At the moment Rodeghiero, Sioli and Stronati travel without errors in the high jump qualifications.

16.20 FURLANIIIIII! CHAMPIONSHIP RECORDS! If the good morning starts in the morning, then we will be able to see some good ones: 8.23 ​​for the 18-year-old from Lazio with a slight headwind (-0.2 m/s). Obviously the blue takes the lead in the race.

16.19 It’s time for Mattia Furlani for the first attempt.

16.18 In the meantime, the qualifications for the men’s high jump have begun: Italy presents itself with Filippo Rodeghiero, Edoardo Stronati and Matteo Sioli.

16.15 Vehmaa clearly wins the third semifinal of the 110 hurdles: the Finn imposes himself with a time of 13.22 ahead of the Portuguese Ambriz (13.29). The Spanish Diaz (13.44) and the Polish Bydon (13.48) also pass the round, while Mulas, who finished his race in seventh place, is out.

16.13 7.30 for the Norwegian Berntsen with the first jump, Furlani will be the sixth to jump, Inzoli is instead the last in the starting order.

16.10 The athletes qualified for the long jump final enter for the presentations, we remind you that there will also be two Azzurri: Mattia Furlani and Francesco Inzoli.

16.08 It’s time for the third semifinal of the 110m hurdles, here are the participants:

1 258 DVOŘÁK Tomáš CZE 30 APR 2004

2 224 RASE Némo BEL 24 FEB 2005

3,344 VEHMAA Rasmus FIN 16 JAN 2005

4 555 Heartburn Oliver ITA 12 MAR 2004

5 348 BOULINEAU Matheo FRA 9 SEP 2005

6 656 AMBRIZ Sisínio BY 12 JUL 2004

7 628 BYDOŃ Oskar POL 2 JAN 2004

8 292 DIAZ Jan ESP 12 DEC 2004

16.06 Theo Pedre (France) wins the second semifinal with a time of 13.39, a performance superior to that of Dentato: the transalpine flies to the final together with the Polish Kamionek (13.42), the Dutch Sesay third (13.53).

16.04 The athletes of the second semifinal of the 110 meter hurdles are ready: there are no Azzurri present among the eight who are about to leave.

16.02 The French Freyche currently occupies the first position in the hammer with a measure of 61.75 meters.

15.59 TOOTHED IN THE FINAL! Second position for the blue, who with a time of 13.37 improves his personnel and gets the pass for the last act. Best time for the Austrian Diessl (13.28), third Van Hellemondt (13.59).

15.55 The hurdlers are also ready for the first of the three semi-finals of the day, here are the names of the first eight athletes in the race:

1 508 NOLAN Adam IRL 2 DEC 2004

2 606 VAN HELLEMONDT Joas NED 28 AUG 2004

3 271 ŠTEFKO Štěpán CZE 20 MAR 2004

4 536 DENTATO Damian ITA 14 DEC 2004

5 204 DIESSL Enzo AUT 6 JUN 2004

6 702 KÜCHLER Fabio SUI 15 JUN 2004

7 284 ALONSO Manuel ESP 19 OCT 2004

8 688 NOVAKOVIĆ Bojan SRB 15 FEB 2005

15.52 The first race of the afternoon will be the final of the women’s hammer throw, a test without the presence of blue athletes.

15.50 The long jump will not be the only final in which Azzurri athletes will be involved: in the women’s triple jump Greta Donato and Erika Giorgia Saraceni snatched the pass for the last act, as well as Anna Musci in the shot put and Jacopo Capasso , with the last valid time, in the 100 meters.

15.45 Italy drops the main ace present in the Israeli state, Mattia Furlani: the blue is the main favorite in the long jump final which will start at 16.10 in which Francesco Inzoli will also be present.

15.40 Good afternoon friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE broadcast of the second day of the 2023 U-20 European Athletics Championships underway in Jerusalem (Israel).

Good morning OA Sport friends and welcome to Live broadcast from the second day of the European U-20 2023 Of Athleticsongoing at Jerusalem (Israel).

A lot of waiting in Italy for the test of Matthias Furlani: the very young Lazio player qualified for the long jump final with a superb jump from 8.07 meters, the second measure of his career for the 18-year-old born in Marino (RM): the U-18 European champion will necessarily be the favorite of the race. Furlani will not be the only blue in the race: in the last act we will also find Francesco Inzoli.

The men’s long jump will not be the only competition with Italian athletes running: Greta Donato e Erika Georgia Saracens they managed to snatch the pass for the final in the women’s triple jump. They did the same thing Anna Musci in women’s shot put e Jacopo Capasso in the 100 meters.

The second day of the 2023 U-20 European Athletics Championships will start at 7.00 for the morning session, while the afternoon program will start at 15.52 with the women’s hammer throw final. No live television is foreseen, while streaming will be entrusted to allaathletics.tv, with OA Sport offering the live text of the afternoon session. Don’t miss anything with our LIVE broadcastwe are waiting for you!

Photo: Grana/FIDAL

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

