LIVE Athletics World Championships: live coverage: today Jacobs, Iapichino, Tamberi The Sports GazetteLIVE Athletics, 2023 World Championships LIVE: immediately Palmisano in the 20 km walk, then Tamberi. Tonight Jacobs and Iapichino OA SportBudapest World Championships: falls, gets up, breaks away, recovers, a fantastic Antonella Palmisano takes bronze in the 20km walk won by the Spanish Maria Perez Queen AthleticsFabbri, very hot silver: “To get charged, I read the criticisms. Now everyone shut up” The Sports GazetteAthletics, Tamberi sighs: he sees the abyss at the World Cup, then flies to the final at the last attempt OA SportSee full coverage on Google News
LIVE Athletics World Championships: live coverage: today Jacobs, Iapichino, Tamberi –
0